403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Top US senator prepares to lead congressional delegation to Taiwan in August
(MENAFN) A senior US Republican lawmaker is preparing to lead a congressional delegation to Taiwan in August, according to reports citing individuals familiar with the matter.
Roger Wicker, the leading Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee and a long-standing supporter of Taiwan, is expected to use the trip to reaffirm Washington’s commitment to the island. The visit comes at a time when the administration of President Donald Trump appears to be taking a softer approach toward China, as noted in the reports.
Delegations from the US Congress frequently visit Taiwan, often provoking strong reactions from Beijing. The upcoming trip follows a recent US decision to prevent Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te from passing through New York en route to Central America — a move reportedly influenced by pressure from China. Around the same time, a planned visit by Taiwan’s defense minister to Washington was called off to avoid escalating tensions with Beijing, according to sources.
While previous American governments have refrained from formally endorsing Taiwan's independence, concerns have emerged in Taipei that the Trump administration might explicitly reject the idea, as China has demanded. Beijing, which considers Taiwan part of its sovereign territory under the One-China policy, has pushed Washington to clarify its position. Earlier this year, it publicly criticized the US State Department for removing the phrase “we do not support Taiwan independence” from an official document.
Roger Wicker, the leading Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee and a long-standing supporter of Taiwan, is expected to use the trip to reaffirm Washington’s commitment to the island. The visit comes at a time when the administration of President Donald Trump appears to be taking a softer approach toward China, as noted in the reports.
Delegations from the US Congress frequently visit Taiwan, often provoking strong reactions from Beijing. The upcoming trip follows a recent US decision to prevent Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te from passing through New York en route to Central America — a move reportedly influenced by pressure from China. Around the same time, a planned visit by Taiwan’s defense minister to Washington was called off to avoid escalating tensions with Beijing, according to sources.
While previous American governments have refrained from formally endorsing Taiwan's independence, concerns have emerged in Taipei that the Trump administration might explicitly reject the idea, as China has demanded. Beijing, which considers Taiwan part of its sovereign territory under the One-China policy, has pushed Washington to clarify its position. Earlier this year, it publicly criticized the US State Department for removing the phrase “we do not support Taiwan independence” from an official document.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Biosig Technologies And Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization In The U.S. Market
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
CommentsNo comment