Egyptian leader discusses strengthening military cooperation with Italy’s Defense Minister

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi held talks with Italy’s Defense Minister Guido Crosetto in Cairo, focusing on strengthening military cooperation and advancing efforts for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, according to official statements. The meeting, which also included Egyptian Defense Minister Abdel Mageed Saqr, concentrated on improving collaboration between the two countries across various sectors, especially in military and security areas.Discussions also covered joint efforts on migration issues, with the Italian minister expressing gratitude for Egypt’s role in curbing illegal migration from its coast to Europe since 2016.Regarding the situation in Gaza, both sides stressed the urgency of establishing a ceasefire, addressing the humanitarian crisis, facilitating the release of hostages, and starting the reconstruction process. Egypt, alongside Qatar and the United States, has been actively involved in mediating a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in the region.

