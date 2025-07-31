403
Vatican Confirms Backing Two-State Solution
(MENAFN) The Vatican maintains that the two-state solution remains the sole "viable" and "equitable" route to achieving a fair and enduring peace between Israel and Palestine, according to a news agency on Thursday.
Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, reiterated this position during a high-level UN conference on Palestine held Wednesday.
He emphasized that the Holy See continues to strongly support the idea of two nations coexisting peacefully, highlighting it as the only feasible and just resolution.
The envisioned outcome should be "based on secure and internationally recognized borders."
The Archbishop underlined the Vatican’s enduring "commitment" to advocating for Palestinian rights and their "legitimate aspirations" to live peacefully and with dignity "within an independent and sovereign State."
He also stressed the importance of safeguarding Jerusalem’s status, stating it should "rise above political divisions" and maintain its "unique identity."
Archbishop Caccia voiced deep concern about the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, calling for “an immediate ceasefire,” the return of all Israeli captives, the recovery of the deceased, the safeguarding of all Palestinian non-combatants in line with international humanitarian standards, and the unimpeded flow of aid.
Despite global demands for a ceasefire, the Israeli military has continued its aggressive campaign against Gaza since October 7, 2023.
This offensive has resulted in the deaths of over 60,000 Palestinians, widespread destruction across the region, and a severe scarcity of food.
