PSG Global Solutions Receives Vizient Contract To Deliver Innovative Recruiting Solutions

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PSG Global Solutions has received a contract with Vizient, the nation's leading healthcare performance improvement company. This contract, effective July 15, 2025, expands access to PSG's technology-powered recruiting solutions for Vizient clients nationwide. Vizient clients now gain expanded access to PSG's full suite of workforce solutions - including recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), AI-driven recruiting, and credentialing automation - at pre-negotiated rates. These services help healthcare organizations streamline operations, reduce administrative burden, fill critical roles faster, and ultimately improve patient care outcomes.

"This contract with Vizient aligns with our mission to help healthcare organizations succeed in an increasingly complex labor market," said Dave Bethea, CEO of PSG Global Solutions. "With AI-powered recruiting, credentialing automation, and scalable RPO solutions, we empower our clients to hire smarter, faster, and more efficiently."

Vizient is the nation's largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company. Backed by robust data and insights, Vizient helps healthcare organizations improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Through its vast network of suppliers, clinical expertise, and analytics capabilities, Vizient enables its clients to optimize operational and clinical performance.

PSG Global Solutions is a premier provider of recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), generative AI, and credentialing solutions, supported by one of the largest and fastest-growing teams of recruitment experts globally. PSG partners with over 70% of the top healthcare staffing organizations to deliver next-generation talent acquisition strategies. PSG's AI-powered platform - featuring its proprietary digital recruiter, Anna AI - enhances recruiter productivity by 400% and streamlines high-volume hiring. Combined with credentialing automation capabilities, PSG helps healthcare organizations reduce time-to-hire, ensure compliance, and optimize candidate experiences.

