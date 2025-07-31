Capodagli Property Company Expands Property Management Portfolio With The Addition Of 210 Main In Hackensack, New Jersey

MENAFN - GetNews)



Capodagli is replacing Greystar Property Management. Managing under the brand name“Meridia Living”, the company's properties span throughout New Jersey, with additional locations near Syracuse, New York, and Indianapolis, Indiana.

Hackensack, New Jersey - July 31, 2025 - Capodagli Property Company (CPC) proudly announces the expansion of its property management portfolio with the addition of 210 Main , a luxury residential building in the heart of Hackensack. CPC will assume management responsibilities from Greystar Property Management under CPC's in-house property management brand, Meridia Living .

operates a growing portfolio of properties across New Jersey, with additional locations near Syracuse, NY, and Indianapolis, IN. In Hackensack alone, the company manages several residential communities, including a new development currently under construction.

Located in a prime downtown location, 210 Main features 126 residences with a mix of studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units. Each apartment offers in-unit washer/dryer, energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances, and spacious walk-in closets. The building boasts premier amenities including a state-of-the-art fitness center, resident lounges with TVs, billiards, and ping pong, a pet-friendly outdoor walking area, and a landscaped courtyard.

“We're excited to welcome Meridia as the new property manager at 210 Main,” said Eric Benitez , Founder and Principal of Monocle Group.“Their strong roots in the community give them an unmatched understanding of the local market and resident expectations. We've seen how Meridia operates and are confident in their hands-on, responsive approach to property management. We know they'll continue to enhance and elevate the living experience here.”

The addition of 210 Main comes amid Hackensack's continued transformation, as new businesses, developments, and residents contribute to the city's revitalization. Once a traditional office building, 210 Main has undergone a dramatic conversion into a nearly fully leased, luxury high-rise that reflects the city's forward momentum.

With its blend of modern comforts, historic brick detailing, and proximity to the Hackensack Bus Terminal, 210 Main offers residents a seamless commute to New York City and a vibrant urban lifestyle in one of New Jersey's fastest-growing downtowns.

About Capodagli Property Company:

Capodagli Property Company is a premier real estate development , construction, and property management firm specializing in multi-family and mixed-use real estate projects. Founded in 1970, they are recognized for their ability to envision thriving communities on underutilized assets, playing a major role in redeveloping these communities.

Capodagli Property Company develops, owns, and manages over 6,000 rental apartments with over 4,000 units in the pipeline.

They are proud of their reputation for building and managing exceptional residential communities under the brand name“Meridia Living.” Meridia Living strives to ensure all the properties they manage are well maintained while instilling a sense of belonging towards their residents.

