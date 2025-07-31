403
Interior Min. Organizes Lecture To Commemorate 2025 Day Against Trafficking
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 31 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Interior organized an introductory lecture on Thursday, in coordination with the National Diwan for Human Rights (NDHR), to commemorate the 2025 World Day Against Trafficking in Persons at the Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Academy for Security Sciences.
During the lecture, an overview of Kuwait's efforts in combating human trafficking was presented, shedding light on this serious crime that affects human dignity.
The Interior Ministry confirmed its commitment to supporting awareness and training programs that meet international standards, while enhancing cooperation with relevant bodies to entrench human rights principles with its security framework. (end) ahk
