Defendeye Integrates Starlink Mini, Bringing Instant Global Connectivity To Its Tube-Launched Autonomous Search Drone



Connect Anywhere – Starlink Mini joins an optional 4G/5G modem, enabling seamless operation in cities, deserts, mountains or offshore.



Launch in <10 Seconds – Tube–launched design lets responders "Launch and forget," in under 10 seconds, auto–deploying the drone without piloting skills



Under 250 g; Licence–Free – Ultra–light airframe meets sub–250 g regulatory thresholds, eliminating pilot licensing in most regions.



Autonomous AI on Board – A 2 TOPS neural processor detects, identifies, tracks and follows humans-day, night or in adverse weather-without external remote control.



Live Video to the Cloud – Encrypted HD stream is routed through DefendEye Cloud for real–time viewing, alerting and archival.

Cost–Effective – At US $599 per drone and no training or pilot overhead, agencies can field fleets for a fraction of traditional UAV budgets.

"Embedding Starlink Mini inside our launch–tube removes the last barrier to true go–anywhere aerial awareness," said James Buchheim, CEO of DefendEye . "First responders, search–and–rescue teams and military units can now deploy our drones in the most remote locations, push live video to any control room, and even trigger launches from the other side of the planet."

Availability

DefendEye is currently conducting live demonstrations with select customers and accepting orders now . Fully integrated systems and demo kits will begin shipping in September 2025 . To schedule a demo or request pricing, visit .

About DefendEye

DefendEye designs and manufactures autonomous aerial systems that give every team instant, reliable situational awareness. Headquartered in Kraków, Poland, the company's flagship product-the sub–250 g, tube–launched DefendEye drone-combines edge AI, cloud networking and rugged engineering to deliver professional–grade intelligence without pilots, training or high costs.

