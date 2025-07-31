SAP's AI-Powered Copilot, Joule, Deployed At Red Sea Global

Global technology company SAP and Saudi real estate developer Red Sea Global (RSG) have marked a new phase in their strategic partnership with the successful deployment of SAP's AI-powered copilot, Joule, across human capital management functions. The rollout represents a significant step in RSG's growth and digital enhancement, following several years of collaboration with SAP across core business operations.

The developer was the first organisation in the Middle East and Africa – North region to roll out Joule, launching the initial phase across the HR functions of its core business units and several subsidiaries. A full-scale deployment across all subsidiaries will follow and will ultimately benefit around 10,500 employees.

The current use cases focus on three high-impact areas: job description creation, candidate screening and performance management. Joule is embedded within SAP SuccessFactors and enables HR professionals to complete complex tasks through natural language prompts, helping them automate routine processes, improve consistency and make faster decisions.

Red Sea Global plans to extend Joule's capabilities into other SAP systems, including ERP and digital spend/procurement, as part of its strategy to enhance productivity and operational insight across the enterprise. By deploying Joule more broadly and harnessing Business AI, the group aims to run faster, work smarter and operate more efficiently at scale.

Mohammed Alromaizan, Vice President, SAP KSA, added:“Red Sea Global is leading by example in applying Business AI to real-world operations. The successful deployment of Joule in HR shows how AI can enhance efficiency, empower teams, and support strategic goals. We're proud to support RSG on their journey to drive innovation and deliver on Vision 2030”.

RSG has worked with SAP since 2021 as part of a broader technology transformation aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. Its digital ecosystem includes SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Ariba, SAP Supply Chain Management, SAP BTP and SAP S/4HANA Cloud, forming a cloud-first foundation to support sustainable development, operational excellence and long-term growth.

Tags#AI-powered copilot #Red Sea Global #SAP Joule