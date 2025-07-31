Incora Achieves AS13100 Compliance And Joins AESQ As The First Global Distributor Member

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milestones underscore Incora's commitment to quality, operational excellence, and leadership in aerospace supply chains

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incora, a leading global provider of integrated supply chain solutions for the aerospace and defense industries, today announced it has reached two significant milestones that reinforce its dedication to quality and continuous improvement.

After a rigorous three-year process, Incora has achieved 100% compliance with AS13100, the standardized quality management system requirements for aerospace engine suppliers. This achievement positions Incora among a select group of companies able to meet the industry's most stringent expectations for process control, risk management, and product integrity.

In tandem with this milestone, Incora has been accepted as the newest member of the Aerospace Engine Supplier Quality (AESQ) Strategy Group, becoming the first and only distributor globally to join the consortium. As a member of AESQ, Incora will collaborate directly with leading OEMs, suppliers, and stakeholders to help shape the future of quality standards across the aerospace engine supply chain.

"Achieving full AS13100 compliance demonstrates our team's unwavering focus on delivering the highest quality and reliability to our customers worldwide," said David Coleal, CEO of Incora. "Joining AESQ as the first distributor member is both an honor and a responsibility. We look forward to contributing our perspective to advance quality practices across the entire industry ecosystem."

AS13100, developed by AESQ, consolidates and harmonizes multiple OEM quality requirements into a single, globally recognized standard designed to improve product quality and reduce variation. Incora's accomplishment reflects its deep investment in robust processes, employee training, and continuous improvement initiatives.

