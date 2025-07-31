Radsite Now Accepting Remote Scanning Applicants From All CMS-Approved Accreditation Agencies

RadSite

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RadSiteTM, a leading accrediting organization promoting performance and quality-based imaging practices, announced today that its Remote Scanning Accreditation Program is open to applicants who are accredited by any of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Servies (CMS) approved Accreditation Organizations (AOs).As a prerequisite to apply for RadSite's Remote Scanning Accreditation Program, the imaging facility or hospital needs to have active accreditation for the MRI or CT imaging systems that are a part of their program. This accreditation must be from one of the CMS approved AOs: RadSite, the American College of Radiology (ACR), Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC) or the Joint Commission. Applicants applying for both RadSite MRI or CT accreditation and remote scanning accreditation will receive a discounted accreditation fee.RadSite officially launched the new Remote Scanning Accreditation Program in July 2025. The new Remote Scanning Standards provide a detailed framework to support and evaluate programs for both inpatient and outpatient settings.Mark Casner, RadSite's Chief Accreditation Officer, notes that“CMS has recognized RadSite, ACR, IAC and Joint Commission as part of the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008 (MIPPA). RadSite's new Remote Scanning Accreditation Program is layered and assumes that the inpatient or outpatient imaging system is in conformance with accreditation requirements for advanced diagnostic imaging (ADI) systems. This is an important quality check to ensure both the MRI and CT imaging systems, and the remote scanning program, sync up to promote patient safety and the clinical efficacy of the scans. RadSite also requires that all applicable federal and state laws be followed.”Laura Kassa, President of RadXcel and member of the RadSite Standards Committee, states that“RadSite's new Standards provide a playbook on the critical elements of how to build and maintain an effective program by addressing the professional, operational, technical, and quality improvement requirements to run a safe and effective remote scanning program. Recognizing the other AOs makes perfect sense to promote standardization in the field.”Click here to learn more about the Remote Scanning Accreditation Program or to request a complimentary copy of the Remote Scanning Standards and Guide, version 1.0. RadSite is now accepting applications from imaging suppliers. Contact RadSite at ... or 443-440-6007 for additional details or to schedule a demo.To listen to several webinars on Remote Scanning trends and RadSite's accreditation review process, visit RadSite's YouTube page and navigate to the Remote Scanning playlist.To learn more about RadSite, visit . To speak to a RadSite representative directly, email ... or call 443-440-6007.###About RadSiteTM ( )Founded in 2005, RadSite promotes quality-based practices for imaging systems across the United States and its territories. RadSite is recognized by The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008. RadSite offers six accreditation programs related to advanced diagnostic imaging. RadSite is also recognized by more than 350 payers and has accredited more than 2,000 imaging systems. The agency's programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. RadSite also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of safety issues and to promote best practices. The organization is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system, which is open to a wide range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more, contact us at 443-440-6007 or ....

