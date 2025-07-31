New Dataart Research Report: 82% Of Enterprises Lack AI Production Readiness

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DataArt, a global software engineering firm that delivers breakthrough data, analytics, and AI platforms, has released a new proprietary report: The Data Reality Check: 2025 Data and AI Adoption. Based on interviews with industry advisors, enterprise clients, and IT leaders across 20 countries, the research reveals why AI pilots are not scaling, and what must change.

Key findings include:

. 73% of experts cite governance as the top barrier to AI implementation

. 67% of AI initiatives stall due to data quality issues

. 82% of organizations lack the readiness, culturally and operationally, to support production-scale AI

. 68% of leaders expect significant shifts in tech roles within 18 months

. 30–50% productivity gains are already visible where code-generation tools are in use

. 84% of successful AI deployments were built on cloud-native infrastructure

The report also highlights the emerging divide between firms experimenting with AI in isolation and those investing in advisory-led models that connect data, governance, and outcomes from day one.

Across industries, the companies seeing real progress are those treating governance as a starting point, not an afterthought. The report calls out a shift already underway, from traditional software delivery to AI-powered, advisory-led partnerships.

The Data Reality Check outlines what organizations must do next:

. Build validation frameworks and assign clear data ownership

. Shift toward advisory models that combine technical depth with domain understanding

. Consolidate around cloud-native platforms that support AI governance at scale

. Prepare for evolving regulations by embedding transparency and auditability into AI workflows

About DataArt

DataArt is a global software engineering firm that delivers breakthrough data, analytics, and AI platforms for the world's most demanding organizations. As the partner for progress in the digital age, our world-class teams artfully design and engineer data-driven, cloud-native solutions that generate immediate and enduring business value. We combine global scale, deep technical expertise, and progressive vision with advanced R&D Labs, frameworks, and accelerators to solve our clients' toughest challenges.

Since our founding in New York City in 1997, DataArt has grown to bring together 5,000+ experts across 40+ locations in the US, Europe, Latin America, India, and the Middle East, with clients including major global brands like Priceline, Ocado Technology, Legal & General, and Flutter Entertainment. Recognized as a 2023 Newsweek Most Loved Global Workplace and 13 times as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company, we are proud of our reputation as a great place to work and partner with.

