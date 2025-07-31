Aanand L Rai Calls The AI Version Of Raanjhanaa Ending 'Deeply Upsetting'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Filmmaker Aanand L Rai has expressed his deep disappointment over the re-release of his 2013 romantic drama "Raanjhanaa", calling it 'deeply upsetting'.

Revealing that he was devastated by the development, as he was completely unaware of the re-release of Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor starrer.

Rai penned an emotional note on social media saying, "The past three weeks have been surreal and deeply upsetting. To watch Raanjhanaa, a film born out of care, conflict, collaboration, and creative risk, be altered, repackaged, and re-released without my knowledge or consent has been nothing short of devastating. What makes it worse is the complete ease and casualness with which it's been done."

Recently, "Raanjhanaa" makers, Eros International, announced that the film will now be re-released with a new climax created with the help of AI, providing the audience with a 'Happy Ending'.

Supporting Rai, several members from the film fraternity, including Neeraj Pande, Kabir Khan, Kanika Dhillon, Varun Grover, Renuka Shahane, and Tanuj Garg, have termed the decision as“unethical."

Grateful for all the support, the director added, "And yet, in the middle of all this, the support and solidarity from the industry, our audiences, and the larger creative community has reminded me of what Raanjhanaa stood for in the first place - connection, courage, and truth I'm deeply grateful for that."

Stressing his point further, he said, "Let me say this as clearly as I can: I do not support or endorse the AI-altered version of Raanjhanaa. It is unauthorised. I had no role in it. Neither did the team that made the film. And whatever it claims to be, it is not the film we intended, or made."

Rai called the AI version of the film "a reckless takeover that strips the work of its intent, its context, and its soul".

The 'Atrangi Re' maker added that the idea that your work can be taken and modified by a machine, then dressed up as innovation, is deeply disrespectful.

"To cloak a film's emotional legacy in a synthetic cape without consent, is not a creative act. It's an abject betrayal of everything we built," Rai concluded.