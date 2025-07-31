Adani Electricity Organises Monsoon Safety Awareness Drive In Schools, Slums In Mumbai

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Adani Electricity, the leading electricity distribution company in Mumbai, on Thursday said it organised a monsoon safety awareness drive in schools as well as slums here.

The awareness drive was“held across schools under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)," the civic governing body of Mumbai.

“The safety awareness drive was held across its power distribution areas to create awareness about electricity safety during the monsoon season,” according to the company.

In June, the leading electricity distribution proactively enhanced its disaster management readiness in preparation for the monsoon season. It aimed to safeguard its 3.15 million customers from potential disruptions.

The company also activated its Central Disaster Control Centre (CDCC). This pivotal hub aims to orchestrate response efforts and operate round-the-clock, ensuring swift action and communication throughout the monsoon period.

"Seven Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have been strategically deployed across the distribution network. These teams are equipped with comprehensive response, recovery, and restoration plans specifically tailored for the challenges posed by the monsoon season," the company said.

Further, to monitor rising water levels, it integrated 98 advanced water level sensors with the Advanced Distribution Management System at critical locations. This setup was aimed at enhancing the ability to pre-empt and respond to flood-related electrical issues.

The CDCC will leverage state-of-the-art satellite and wireless technologies, including walkie-talkies and remote devices, to maintain uninterrupted communication across departments and with external authorities. This infrastructure ensures minimal downtime and efficient incident management.

Ahead of the rains, Adani Electricity also conducted extensive pre-monsoon inspections and maintenance. Equipment in low-lying areas has been elevated to prevent water damage. Essential materials, emergency vehicles, diesel generators, and dewatering pumps were strategically positioned to tackle any emergency swiftly.