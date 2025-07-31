Coca-Cola Beverages Africa Celebrates Nine Years Of Growth And Shared Opportunity
Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) ( ) marks nine years since the transformative merger that established it as the continent's largest Coca-Cola bottling partner.
This milestone is grounded in a proud legacy that began 85 years ago, when the first Coca-Cola was bottled in Gqeberha, South Africa in 1940 by the SA Bottling Company (Pty) Ltd. That same year, Philipp Rowland Gutsche joined the company, beginning a family legacy that would shape the business for generations. From those early beginnings, CCBA has evolved into a key player in Africa's beverage industry, with a deep commitment to local communities and long-term development.
Today, CCBA continues to invest in new production capacity, reinforcing its belief in Africa's potential and its commitment to creating shared opportunities across the value chain.
In the past year alone, CCBA has launched new state-of-the-art bottling lines in South Africa, Namibia and Malawi, increasing total production capacity by over 108,000 bottles per hour, and equipped with advanced technology, including artificial intelligence. CCBA has also opened a new polyethylene terephthalate (PET) flaking plant in Namibia which doubled the capacity of the only mechanical recycler of plastic in the country through a partnership with Plastic Packaging. The completion of this cutting-edge recycling facility has enabled Namibia Polymer Recyclers (NPR), a subsidiary of Plastic Packaging, to recycle up to 500 tons of PET per month.
CCBA has also announced the company's intention to grow its investment in Kenya by up to $175m in the five years between 2024 and 2029, should it achieve its anticipated growth targets in the country.
“These investments are a demonstration of our progress and continued belief in the future of Africa,” said Sunil Gupta, Chief Executive Officer of CCBA.
“They reaffirm the Coca-Cola system's local approach - we produce locally, distribute locally and, where possible, source locally. Our value chain includes a significant number of businesses, many of them small and medium enterprises (SMEs).
“These investments go beyond numbers, it's about creating shared opportunities across the value chain,” Gupta said.
“Our vision is to refresh Africa and create shared value. As we celebrate our ninth birthday as a company, we aim to inspire excellence and set the standard as Africa's leading and most admired company, fostering growth, innovation and impact across the continent,” Gupta said.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa.
ISSUED BY:
Keli Fernie
Head: Reputation and Communication
Coca-Cola Beverages Africa
Tel: +27 82 419 8766
Email: ...
Follow us on:
LinkedIn:
About CCBA:
CCBA is the eighth largest Coca-Cola bottling partner in the world by revenue, and the largest on the continent. It accounts for over 40% of all Coca-Cola products sold in Africa by volume. With over 17,000 employees in Africa, CCBA services more than 800,000 customers with a host of international and local brands. CCBA operates in 14 countries, South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mozambique, Namibia, Tanzania, Botswana, Zambia, the islands of Comoros and Mayotte, Eswatini, Lesotho, and Malawi.
Learn more at >
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment