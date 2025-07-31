403
Chile's Job Market Leaves Many Behind As Economy Struggles To Absorb New Workers
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Official Chilean statistics show unemployment reached 8.9% from April to June 2025, leaving nearly 910,000 people out of work.
This is a noticeable rise from the same period last year, reflecting how the country's economy is not creating enough jobs for a growing number of people eager to work.
Official data show the labor force expanded to just over 10.2 million, but the number of people with jobs stayed flat at about 9.3 million. The total number of unemployed people grew by more than 7% over the year.
Young people and those seeking a job for the first time faced even worse odds, with first-time jobseekers jumping by more than 19%. Women also bore a heavier burden: nearly one in ten women seeking work remained unemployed, higher than the rate for men.
Chile's work participation rate now stands at 61.9%, meaning four out of ten adults do not work or actively look for jobs. Many who do work remain outside the formal system-one in four Chilean workers still lacks a labor contract and social protections like unemployment or health insurance.
While this informal share dropped a little, it still affects millions, making families vulnerable to crises and sudden income loss. Some sectors fared better. Communications and mining added jobs, but the public sector and the commerce sector cut staff.
More people found regular salaried work, but the number of self-employed shrank. Business leaders face challenges filling open jobs with the right candidates, while many new jobseekers can't find positions that match their skills or experience.
Chile's Labor Market Faces Challenges Amid Job Shortages
This hiring gap slows overall economic growth and affects household spending. Chile is also making changes to labor laws, adjusting working hours and retirement plans.
These moves aim to help workers adapt and prepare for a shifting economy, but they also add new complexity for employers and jobseekers alike.
Behind the headline numbers, the deeper story is clear: Chile's economy is pushing more people to look for work, but not enough jobs are being created.
Informal work still acts as a fallback, yet it leaves many people exposed to risk. For business and society, the struggle is not just about counting jobs-it's about making sure workers can build stable lives.
The challenge now is to open paths for first-time jobseekers and women, reduce informal work, and keep job growth in step with a changing economy. All data and figures come directly from Chile's National Statistics Institute and official government reports.
