Is Your Dream Car A Hidden Expense? Here's How Car Models Impact Insurance Costs
|Car Category
|Example for Models
|Why is Premium High/Low
|High Premium Cars
|BMW M340i, AMG A35
|High-performance engines, expensive repairs, and premium parts
|Toyota Fortuner (Diesel)
|Body-on-frame SUV, high repair costs, larger claim risk
|Nexon EV, Renault Zoe
|EV battery-related risks, complex repairs, and limited part availability
|Low Premium Cars
|Volkswagen Polo (2025)
|5-star safety rating, good reliability, strong crash-test record
|Hyundai i10, Suzuki Celerio
|Compact size, low-cost repairs, and low engine displacement
|Honda Amaze, Maruti Dzire
|Affordable sedans, solid safety ratings, and lower claim frequency
What About Car Modifications?
Car modifications can lead to higher insurance premiums, especially when they involve performance upgrades or structural changes. The exact cost hike varies by insurer. However, the following types of modifications are commonly flagged as higher risk; thus, they lead to an increased premium:
- Turbo kits and ECU remapping are considered performance enhancements. However, they may also increase the likelihood of accidents. Custom bodywork or sunroofs can raise repair costs due to the need for specialised parts or labour. Suspension upgrades may affect handling and safety, leading to accidents. Uncertified DIY security installations can interfere with factory safety systems, reducing the collision protection of the car.
Always notify your insurer about any vehicle modifications, even if they are cosmetic. Failing to disclose them can result in claim denial or policy cancellation.
Conclusion
Car ownership goes beyond the thrill of the drive-it is a commitment that carries ongoing costs, and car insurance is a big one. While most buyers focus on price, mileage, or design, factors like your vehicle's make, model, safety features, engine size, and theft risk can significantly impact what you pay year after year for the policy. You can use tools like the car insurance calculator to estimate premiums based on various factors, including your car features, before you buy a plan. It can save you thousands in the long run.
Disclaimer: The above information is for illustrative purposes only. For more details, please refer to the policy wordings and prospectus before concluding the sales.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment