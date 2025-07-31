Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tamil Nadu Govt Bus Luggage Rules: Carrying This Item May Cost You A Fine

2025-07-31 08:11:48
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Key info on luggage charges and prohibited items on Tamil Nadu govt buses. Following these rules is crucial for passenger convenience and safety.Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation has specific rules for luggage on buses. These ensure passenger comfort, safety, and a smooth ride.Trolley suitcases over 65 cm and large bags are charged a full passenger fare. Luggage over 20 kg also incurs a full fare. This applies to commercial luggage under 20 kg too.Banned items, contraband, and flammables are not allowed. Large items that obstruct space or inconvenience other passengers, and wet items are also prohibited. Unaccompanied luggage is not permitted.Prior permission is required for carrying newspapers and mail. Following these rules ensures a safe and orderly journey.

