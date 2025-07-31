Cabinet Approves Six Major Decisions Including Four For Strengthening Railway Network - Check Details

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, approved a series of major decisions on Thursday, 31 July 2025. These include railway projects, a cooperative development project and even one scheme for the nation's farmers.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and the Union Cabinet approved these schemes and projects for the benefit of cooperative societies, farmers, and the people of the nation who use government services.

1. Additional funds for Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approved a total allocation of ₹6,520 crore and an additional allocation of ₹1,920 crore for the PM Kisan Sampada Yojana.

According to the official release, ₹1,000 crore out of the total allocation will be used to support the set-up cost of 50 Multi-Product Food Irradiation Units under the component scheme Integrated Cold Chain and Value Addition Infrastructure (ICCVAI) and 100 Food Testing Labs (FTLs) with NABL accreditation under the component scheme.

The government also announced its plans to use ₹920 crore to sanction projects under various component schemes of PMKSY during the 15th Finance Commission Cycle, from fiscal years 2021-12 to 2025-26.

“The implementation of the proposed 50 multi-product food irradiation units is expected to create total preservation capacity ranging from 20 to 30 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT) per annum, based on the type of food products irradiated under these units,” said the government.

They also said that the NABL-accredited food testing lab will lead to the development of advanced infrastructure for testing food samples to ensure food safety standards.

2. Aid to National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC): The Union Cabinet also approved a total of ₹2,000 crore in aid to the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) for a period of four years in ₹500 crore tranches, starting from the 2025-26 fiscal year to 2028-29.

The NCDC will also be able to raise ₹20,000 crore from the open market over these four years, the funds of which will be utilised to grant loans to cooperatives to set up new projects or carry out expansion plans, said the government.

With this plan, the government aims to benefit 2.9 crore members of 13,288 Cooperative societies in various sectors, including Dairy, Livestock, Fisheries, Sugar, Textile, Food Processing, Storage, and Cold Storage; labour and women-led cooperatives across the nation.

These funds also aim to create income-generating capital assets, which are expected to boost employment opportunities across different skill levels.

Railway Projects

The Union Cabinet's Committee on Economic Affairs, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also approved four railway development projects on Thursday, 31 July 2025.

“The 4 (four) projects covering 13 Districts across the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, and Jharkhand will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 574 Kms,” said the government in the official release.

1. Itarsi - Nagpur 4th Line: This railway expansion project, which involves building a fourth railway line between Itarsi station and Nagpur station, will be part of the“Delhi-Chennai High Density Network.”

This project seeks to increase the efficiency and speed of movement of passenger and goods railway traffic between the states of Maharashtra (Nagpur) and Madhya Pradesh (Narmadapuram, Berul, and Pandhurna).

The passage seeks to cater to 10 million tonnes of cargo and save ₹1,206 crore in logistical costs.

2. Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) - Parbhani Doubling: The second project, which received Cabinet approval, is a 177-kilometre-long railway doubling line project costing ₹2,179 crore.

The project will connect Jalna Dry Port in Maharashtra to the Goodshed in Dinagaon and Daulatabad, benefitting the districts of Chhatrapati Shambhajinagar, Jalna, and Parbhani.

3. Aluabari Road - New Jalpaiguri 3rd and 4th Line: This additional third and fourth line will serve as a strategic importance to connect the North-Eastern states of India near the international borders of Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

The 57-kilometre, ₹1,786 crore project will benefit the States of West Bengal (Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, and Uttar Dinajpur) and Bihar (Kishanganj).

4. Dangoaposi - Jaroli 3rd and 4th Line: The third and fourth line project between Dangoaposi and Jaroli will also enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways in the region.

“The proposed multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to approx. 2,309 villages, which are having a population of about 43.60 lakh,” said the government.