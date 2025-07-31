$1 Memecoin Hits 66.5% Diamond Hands Milestone Second Only To SPX6900

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock)The $1 memecoin has hit a new milestone, with 66.5% of all wallets never having sold a single token. These wallets – named“Diamond Hands” in the crypto sector – give a strong signal to the Web3 community.

The project is stepping into a new era of conviction-driven meme tokens, a trend brought into the spotlight by Murad Mahmudov, who introduced the idea of memecoins as cultural movements. This shift has already propelled SPX6900, the project championed by Murad, past a $2 billion market cap at the time of writing.

But while SPX6900 set out to flip the stock market, $1 draws inspiration from its own mission: questioning the meaning of money itself. The project positions itself as a symbolic alternative in a world where trust in fiat currency continues to erode.

Conviction On-Chain: The $1 Holder Signal

$1 ranks just behind SPX6900 in 'diamond-hands percentage': an on-chain statistic that indicates the percentage of holders that have never sold. According to data from Dune Analytics, 66.5% of wallets holding $1 have never sold a single token. This is a figure that places it ahead of many other meme contenders, including POPCAT and Fartcoin. This“diamond hands” signal reinforces that $1 holders believe in the mission rather than quick flips.

As fiat volatility continues to make headlines and memecoins surge past $85 billion in collective market cap, $1 gathers interest. The project positions itself as a cultural outlier with macro relevance. It's not about dogs, cats or hype – it's about what money has degraded into and the awakening that follows.

From Meme to Message: $1's Mission Gains Momentum

$1 is not just a play on nostalgia; it's a protest. The token represents how much the dollar has lost in value over the last century, with a goal of reaching $32.47, which is what one dollar was worth in 1913. In fact,”just buy $1 worth of this coin”, the official name of the project, is turning real economic frustration into digital action that anyone can take.

The project operates with no central team or treasury, following the decentralized ethos that first inspired its movement. Instead, its community funds marketing through an accompanying NFT collection , small digital badges to support $1.

With SPX6900 proving that community, not utility, now drives success, $1 is following its own path by building on similar energy for its own shared mission. Mahmudov who coined the widely shared“Memecoin Supercycle” thesis now defines the next era of tokenized communities: memes with purpose outperform even the largest blockchains.

About $1

Launched in 2024 on Solana and revived in 2025 by a decentralized collective, $1 is a memecoin protesting against fiat currency debasement. With no presale, no roadmap, and no central team, $1 is entirely community-driven. Its target price of $32.47 represents the lost purchasing power of the U.S. dollar. The project's NFT collection funds external marketing efforts.

In July 2025, the project crossed a 66.5%“diamond hands” threshold, placing it among the most conviction-led tokens on-chain. $1 community labels the project as“the unprintable dollar designed to outperform the one printed into irrelevance.”

It is possible to learn more on $1 through its official website and the team's social media pages (linked below).

X (Twitter) | Telegram