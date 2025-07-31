Lean Solutions Group Recognized As Leading Employer Of Interns And Graduates By Universidad Del Norte

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LSG supports young professionals in Colombia through long-standing internships and career development opportunities

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lean Solutions Group (LSG), a leading provider of strategic support services across the transportation, logistics, and retail industries, has been recognized by the Universidad del Norte in Barranquilla, Colombia, as a leading employer of student interns. This recognition reflects LSG's sustained investment in local talent development and its strong commitment to social impact in the Latin American region.

Over the past seven years, LSG has hosted 171 interns from various academic programs, most notably Political Science, Law, International Business, International Relations, Business Administration, and Industrial Engineering. Of these, 99 interns have been hired upon graduation. Showcasing both the strength of the program and the quality of Universidad del Norte's student body, LSG has become the second largest employer of Universidad del Norte graduates, surpassed only by the institution itself.

“We believe the most meaningful way to support a community is by investing in its future leaders,” said Alejandro Romo, Chief Human Resources Officer at LSG.“Through our partnership with Universidad del Norte, we've been able to identify and nurture incredible young talent – professionals who not only thrive within our business, but contribute to the long-term growth of the Barranquilla region.”

LSG has built a scalable, socially impactful model for how businesses can help bridge the gap between education and employment, empowering students, strengthening communities, and contributing to long-term economic growth.

“Since its arrival in Barranquilla, Lean Solutions Group has believed in the talent and professionalism of our students,” said Karen Lucia Chamie, Director of the Alumni Office.“Beginning in 2021, the company has been acknowledged as one of the region's employers of choice. We're grateful for their confidence in our top students and alumni as they begin their professional careers.”

