ERGOBABY INTRODUCES THE METRO 3 DELUXE ALL-IN-ONE COMPACT STROLLER

The #1 Roomiest Seat Just Got an Upgrade, Ergobaby's Bestselling Travel Stroller Now More Luxe Than Ever*

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ergobaby , a global leader in ergonomic baby gear, is once again redefining what it means to travel light. Introducing the Metro 3 Deluxe , a premium upgrade to the brand's Metro 3 compact stroller, now outfitted with even more thoughtful features, modern finishes, and everyday conveniences to support families on the go.

The Metro 3 Deluxe builds on the trusted performance of the Metro 3 All-in-One Compact Stroller, adding premium details like a support bar, parent/child cupholder, integrated carry strap, and a magnetic buckle for quick, secure load-in and load-out. Still incredibly lightweight, carry-on approved (IATA Compatible), and easy to fold, the Metro 3 Deluxe combines everyday function with elevated style for smoother strolls, smaller storage, and more comfortable adventures.

Key Features of the Metro 3 Deluxe All-in-One Compact Stroller:



Travel Light, Store Compactly: At just 17.1 lbs, it's easy to fold with one hand and fit in overhead bins, car trunks, or hold on your shoulder with the integrated carry strap.

Surprisingly Spacious & Comfortable: Named #1 roomiest seat in its class*, the plush, ergonomic seat and adjustable leg rest deliver unmatched comfort in a compact footprint.

Elevated Everyday Features: Includes adjustable leatherette handlebar, support bar, cupholder for parent and child, and a sleek magnetic buckle for fast, fuss-free transitions.

Newborn Ready: Stroll from day one with the built-in Newborn Nest or compatible infant car seat (with adapters, sold separately).

Smooth Ride, Effortless Handling: All-wheel CushionRideTM suspension and one-handed steering ensure a smooth, worry-free ride on every terrain.

Rest & Relax Anywhere: Near-flat seat recline and extendable canopy with mesh panel offer breathable, UV-protected comfort for naps on the go.

Smart Storage: Spacious under-seat basket holds up to 22 lbs, plus a secure zippered pocket for keys, snacks, and phone. Backed by ErgoPromise: 10-year limited warranty guarantees coverage on manufacturing and material defects.

The Metro 3 Deluxe All-in-One Compact Stroller will be available for sale on June 31, 2025 at ergobaby, Amazon, and select retailers nationwide. MSRP $499.

About Ergobaby

Founded by Karin Frost in 2003, Ergobaby is dedicated to building a global community of confident and empowered parents with innovative, comfortable baby products that enable and encourage bonding. Ergobaby offers a broad range of award-winning baby carriers, strollers, bouncers, nursing pillows, and related products that fit into families' daily lives seamlessly, safely, and with quality backed by the ErgoPromise Lifetime Guarantee. Ergobaby is headquartered in Los Angeles and is sold in more than 650 retailers and online sites in the United States and in more than 50 countries.

For more on Ergobaby, please visit:

*Based on surface area vs. leading ultra-compact strollers, Circana Data, March 2024

For More Information:

