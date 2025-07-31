Govt Accountable For Death Of 3 Patients At Jalandhar Hospital: Punjab Lop Bajwa

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, July 31 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, on Thursday unequivocally held the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government accountable for the tragic death of three patients caused by a disrupted oxygen supply at Jalandhar Civil Hospital and demanded the resignation of Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh.

Bajwa said that the Health Ministry's recent actions, including suspending three doctors and dismissing a house surgeon, are a clear indication of the gross negligence permeating this administration.

“Suspension and dismissal of doctors are wholly insufficient. The Health Minister must accept moral responsibility and resign without delay,” Bajwa said in a statement.

Senior Congress leader Bajwa did not hold back in denouncing the AAP government for its handling of the public health system, which has deteriorated significantly under their three-and-a-half-year tenure.

“In their reckless pursuit to impose a rejected health model from Delhi, the AAP government has dismantled the well-functioning health system of Punjab,” underscoring the urgent need for a tailored approach that truly serves the people, he said.

The Opposition leader highlighted a shocking oversight that a ward servant was operating the critical oxygen plant instead of a trained technician when the incident occurred.

“This severe negligence reflects the AAP government's failure to strengthen health infrastructure and its incompetence in hiring qualified personnel.”

Bajwa demanded decisive action to rectify these grave oversights, emphasizing that the people deserve a healthcare system that prioritizes their safety and well-being.

Bajwa also expressed outrage over the acute shortage of medical specialists in civil hospitals, revealing that out of 2,098 sanctioned specialist posts, a staggering 990 are vacant.

Moreover, 1,962 out of 3,847 general medical officer positions remain unfilled, a shocking 51 per cent vacancy rate that must be addressed immediately.

A day earlier, Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh announced the suspension of three doctors, including the Medical Superintendent, for negligence that led to the loss of three patients due to disruption in oxygen supply on Sunday.

Those suspended are Medical Superintendent Raj Kumar, Senior Medical Officer Surjeet Singh, Consultant Anesthesia, Sonakshi.

“All the three doctors have been placed under suspension. Detailed inquiry is being conducted and they are likely to be dismissed from the service and lose all benefits of the service,” an official statement quoting the Health Minister said.

House Surgeon Shaminder Singh has been dismissed outright for gross dereliction of duty. As per the government, a sudden disruption in oxygen supply caused by a technical fault in the hospital's oxygen plant resulted in death of three critically-ill patients at the Civil Hospital in Jalandhar.