Wayfair Heads West: New Large-Format Store Coming To Denver In 2026

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "As we expand our physical retail footprint into new regions across the U.S., we remain focused on delivering an exceptional shopping experience that brings the best of Wayfair to life," said Liza Lefkowski, vice president of merchandising and stores at Wayfair. "With our Denver store, we're thrilled to introduce Wayfair to new customers-from our unbeatable selection, to personalized design service and the flexibility to shop wherever they want. Whether browsing the app, visiting us in-store, or finishing up a space at home, we're here to make it easy-and fun-to create a home they truly love."

This is the third store announced this year, joining new locations in Atlanta, GA and Yonkers, NY. Following the successful opening of its first store in Wilmette, IL, Wayfair is accelerating the momentum of its physical retail expansion-bringing the Wayfair experience to customers in key markets across the country.

The Denver store will showcase Wayfair's vast catalog, featuring Wayfair Verified items handpicked and vetted by Wayfair's product experts. Spanning two floors, the store will feature 19 departments, from furniture and housewares to appliances, mattresses, florals and decor as well as dedicated areas for design services.

From setting up a nursery to renovating a kitchen, the store offers inspiration for every stage of life-making it a place where everyone can find something to enjoy together. Guests can also relax at The Porch, an all-day café serving fresh bites and a variety of beverages at affordable prices. Customers can shop and take home many items the same day, while larger purchases such as sofas, shuffleboard tables and dining sets arrive quickly thanks to Wayfair's fast and reliable delivery.

The new store will be located at 8298 E. Northfield Blvd., Denver, CO 80238, within The Shops at Northfield, which is owned and managed by Stockdale Capital Partners, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles. The Shops at Northfield is one of Denver's most visited open-air shopping destinations, located at the heart of the Central Park community.

"We're thrilled to partner with Wayfair as part of the transformation of The Shops at Northfield," said Jeff Bhathal, co-head and managing director, retail at Stockdale Capital Partners. "This collaboration is a key step in reimagining the center into a dynamic, pedestrian-focused destination that better serves the Denver Metro area. Together, we're creating a place that reflects the energy, innovation, and growth of this vibrant community."

The lease transaction was represented by Erik Christopher, with Tami Lord and Tony Pierangeli at SRS Real Estate Partners, and Matt Curtin with Newmark.

About Wayfair

Wayfair is the destination for all things home, and we make it easy to create a home that is just right for you. Whether you're looking for that perfect piece or redesigning your entire space, Wayfair offers quality finds for every style and budget, and a seamless experience from inspiration to installation.

Wayfair's family of brands includes:



Wayfair: Every style. Every home.

AllModern: Modern made simple.

Birch Lane: Classic style for joyful living.

Joss & Main: The ultimate style edit for home.

Perigold: The destination for luxury home. Wayfair Professional: A one-stop Pro shop.

Wayfair generated $11.9 billion in net revenue for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with global operations.

