Bill Eager Appointed President Of S&P Global Mobility And CEO Designate Of Planned Standalone Public Company



Edouard Tavernier to Transition to Strategic Advisor Role Through September 30, 2025 Company Separately Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results; Conference Call Today at 8:30 a.m. EDT

NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI ) today announced the appointment of Bill Eager, Chief Executive Officer of CARFAX, as President of S&P Global Mobility ("Mobility"), effective August 15, 2025, and CEO designate upon completion of the previously announced planned separation of Mobility into a standalone public company. Mr. Eager succeeds Edouard Tavernier, who will remain with the Company as a strategic advisor through September 30, 2025, to support a smooth transition.

Mr. Eager has held various leadership roles at CARFAX, part of S&P Global Mobility, for more than 20 years. He has most recently served as CEO since 2021, during which CARFAX generated double-digit annual revenue growth, expanded its audience to more than 50 million consumers and drove the adoption of AI and ML technology to increase productivity and drive data and product improvements. Previously, Mr. Eager served as Vice President of CARFAX's Dealer Business – its largest division – for 17 years and led the launch and commercialization of some of its most successful products, including the CARFAX Advantage subscription model for dealers, CARFAX Car Listings and CARFAX for Life. Prior to joining CARFAX, Mr. Eager was part of the leadership team at The Cobalt Group, an automotive digital retailing company.

Martina L. Cheung, President and CEO of S&P Global , said, "With more than two decades at CARFAX and deep industry expertise, Bill's knowledge and passion for this business have prepared him to lead Mobility into its next chapter. I look forward to working closely with Bill through this transition and planned separation as we position both S&P Global and Mobility for long-term growth and value creation."

Mr. Eager said, "I am humbled and excited by the opportunity to lead the talented teams across Mobility. We have a terrific runway ahead for growth and innovation, and I am confident in our continued success as we build on Mobility's portfolio of trusted brands and products, including CARFAX, automotiveMastermind, Polk Automotive Solutions and Market Scan, to serve customers' evolving needs throughout the vehicle lifecycle."

Ms. Cheung continued, "I also want to thank Edouard for his leadership of the business over the past 12 years. He and his team have built a strong foundation for Mobility to achieve continued success. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

Mr. Tavernier added, "It has been the privilege of a lifetime to lead the Mobility business and work among such talented colleagues. Our team has played an important role in bringing transparency to the industry and helping our customers navigate complex challenges. I am proud of all we have achieved, and I know firsthand that Bill's strategic vision and his commitment to operational excellence will position Mobility exceptionally well for its expected future as a standalone company."

S&P Global continues to expect to complete the separation of Mobility within 12 to 18 months from the date of the separation announcement, subject to the satisfaction of customary legal and regulatory requirements and approvals, including final approval of the Company's Board of Directors and effectiveness of a Form 10 registration statement to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Bill Eager

Bill Eager has more than 25 years of experience in the automotive information industry with a track record of scaling businesses and developing innovative products that have changed how consumers shop, buy, service and sell their vehicles. Prior to his appointment as President of S&P Global Mobility, he was Chief Executive Officer of CARFAX for four years. Under his leadership, CARFAX generated double-digit annual revenue growth, expanded its audience to more than 50 million consumers and drove the adoption of AI and ML technology to increase productivity and drive data and product improvements. The company's award-winning culture has been recognized by USA Today and The Washington Post on their "Top Workplaces" lists in 2022-2024 and 2024, respectively.

Previously, Mr. Eager served as Vice President of CARFAX's Dealer Business – its largest division – for 17 years. During that time, he led the launch and commercialization of some of its most successful products, including the CARFAX Advantage subscription model for dealers, CARFAX Car Listings and CARFAX for Life.

Before joining CARFAX, Mr. Eager held roles of increasing responsibility at The Cobalt Group, an automotive digital retailing company, rising to become its Director of Sales.

Bill holds a B.A. in economics from Villanova University and an MBA from George Mason University.

Second Quarter 2025 Results and Conference Call/Webcast Details



The Company's senior management will review its 2025 second quarter earnings results, which were separately announced today, on a conference call scheduled for today, July 31, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Additional information presented on the conference call, as well as the Company's earnings release and Supplemental slide content, may be found on the Company's Investor Relations Website at .

The Webcast will be available live and in replay at .

