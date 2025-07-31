Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cambodia Calls on Thailand to Free 20 Detained Soldiers

2025-07-31 07:23:43
(MENAFN) Cambodia urgently urged Thailand on Thursday to free 20 Cambodian soldiers detained following a ceasefire agreement, a spokesperson from Cambodia’s defense ministry confirmed.

During a press briefing, Lieutenant General Maly Socheata, Undersecretary of State and Spokesperson for the Cambodian Defense Ministry, revealed that Thai forces captured 21 Cambodian soldiers on July 29 at 7:30 a.m. local time.

"So far, we have received one dead soldier," she stated. "We call on Thai side to send all 20 military personnel back to Cambodia as soon as possible."

Socheata added that Cambodia is working through Malaysia, the current chair of ASEAN, to mediate ongoing talks with Thailand regarding the detainees.

Meanwhile, the Thai military announced on Thursday that the Cambodian soldiers would be returned after completion of legal procedures.

The Thai army emphasized that the detained soldiers are being treated under international law and assured their release following the conclusion of legal formalities.

Tensions escalated on July 24 when armed clashes broke out between Cambodian and Thai forces along the border. Both nations agreed to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire on Monday afternoon, which came into effect at midnight that day.

