Indo Argentina Film And Cultural Forum Congratulates On The Historic Visit Of Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Argentina
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi/Noida, July 2025: The Indo Argentina Film and Cultural Forum, a prestigious initiative of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), proudly extends its heartfelt congratulations on the historic visit of Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi to the Republic of Argentina. This momentous occasion marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Argentina in 57 years and symbolizes a new era of strengthened bilateral relations between the two democratic nations.
Prime Minister Modi was warmly received by the President of Argentina, His Excellency Javier Milei, in a display of mutual respect, deepening ties, and a shared vision for global cooperation.
The Indo Argentina Film and Cultural Forum, the first of its kind in India, was established with the joint efforts of ICMEI and the Embassy of Argentina in New Delhi under the patronage of His Excellency Mariano Agustín Caucino, Ambassador of Argentina to India. The Forum has served as a vibrant platform for fostering cultural diplomacy, promoting artistic collaboration, and nurturing people-to-people connections through cinema, art, and culture.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chair of the Indo Argentina Film and Cultural Forum, expressed his delight at this historic development.“This landmark visit by Prime Minister Modi not only strengthens political and economic relations but also opens vast possibilities for deeper cultural exchanges. As Chair of the Indo Argentina Forum, we remain committed to using art and media as powerful tools to bring our nations closer,” he stated.
The Forum looks forward to expanding its activities in line with the renewed diplomatic momentum and will continue to act as a cultural bridge between India and Argentina, promoting collaborative ventures in cinema, performing arts, literature, and education.
