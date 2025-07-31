Buckeye Transplant Solutions And Afflo Announce Strategic Business Combination To Advance Transplantation Services Across North America

BUFFALO, NY, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Buckeye Transplant Solutions, the nation's leading provider of specialized services for transplant centers, and Afflo, the global leader in dedicated transplant technology solutions, announced the completion of their merger today.

By integrating Afflo's enterprise technology capabilities with Buckeye's clinical expertise, this business combination creates the first comprehensive, secure, and connected platform for transplant centers. Through this collaboration, Buckeye expands their service offerings to include customized technology solutions such as waitlist management, digital virtual crossmatch, cost-effective logistics services, unified data visibility, and benchmarking.

"This merger allows us to better serve our transplant center partners by combining Buckeye's services with Afflo's advanced technology," said Jared Ackley, President, Buckeye Transplant Solutions. "Together, we are increasing clarity, expanding our reach, and delivering integrated, end-to-end solutions in transplant care, all while reinforcing our commitment to our community and preserving the patient-first culture that defines both organizations."

This partnership brings together two organizations committed to advancing transplant care through cutting-edge innovation, enhanced connectivity, and mission-driven value.

"We are proud to announce this next chapter and look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional outcomes for the patients and partners we serve," added Joseph Siahou, CEO, Afflo. "Together, we are combining the strength of Afflo's proven technology and Buckeye's deep operational expertise to create a comprehensive platform that is uniquely capable of improving efficiency, transparency and clinical outcomes across a complex and fragmented transplant system."

For more information, please contact us at [email protected] . Buckeye and Afflo will be at the World Transplant Congress 2025 to show how their partnership helps transplant centers thrive during a time of significant change.

About Buckeye Transplant Solutions

Buckeye Transplant Solutions is the nation's leading provider of specialized services for transplant centers. Since 2008, Buckeye has partnered with transplant centers and OPOs to manage donor screening, call coverage, transportation coordination, donor management, organ recovery facilitation, waitlist management, and transplant patient calls.

About Afflo

Afflo is a global transplant technology company that offers the only commercially available enterprise-grade, end-to-end transplant allocation platform. Afflo's matching and allocation software platform includes software modules for patient referral and assessment, waitlist management and prioritization, proprietary digital HLA virtual crossmatch (VxM), and a low-code policy engine. Afflo's user-defined rules, aligned with clinical workflows from pre-referral to post-transplant follow-up, keeps clinicians and patients central to the transplant process.

SOURCE Afflo

