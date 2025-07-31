Rada Holds Live Session On Restoring NABU And SAP Independence

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, 242 MPs voted in favor of the live broadcast.

The Verkhovna Rada supported the conciliation council's proposal to broadcast today's session live.

Earlier, Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, head of the Committee on Freedom of Speech, expressed his hope on Telegram that this would be the first step towards resuming online broadcasts.

“We have an agreement with the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada to find a solution for this,” the deputy said.

“The Verkhovna Rada session on restoring the independence of NABU and SAP will be broadcast online on the parliament's YouTube channel . Our demand has been heard and, at least partially, implemented. Congratulations to everyone involved. Tune in at 12:00 and keep an eye on parliament,” he said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law reducing the powers of the NABU and SAP. On the same day, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed it .

Protests against the new law began in Kyiv and other cities of Ukraine.

On July 24, President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted a bill to the Rada with provisions on the independence of the SAP and NABU.

On July 25, activists in Kyiv called on Ukrainians to gather on Wednesday, July 30, as well as on the day of the vote, July 31 ,“to show the people's deputies that we expect a fair decision from them.”