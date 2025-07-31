Trial On Armenian War Crimes Continues As Mine Blast Victim Testifies In Baku Court
On July 31, during a session at the Baku Military Court, victim Emin Mammadov testified regarding the 2021 mine explosion in Kalbajar, blaming Armenian sabotage for the deadly incident, Azernews reports.
Mammadov, an AzTV employee, said he had been sent to the Susuz village of Kalbajar for filming on June 4, 2021. While traveling by vehicle, an anti-tank mine planted by Armenian armed forces exploded. The blast killed AzTV cameraman Siraj Abishov, AZERTAC correspondent Maharram Ibrahimov, and deputy representative of Susuz village, Arif Aliyev. Four others, including Mammadov himself, were injured.
Answering questions from the state prosecutor, Mammadov stated that the road where the explosion occurred had previously been used and was presumed safe.“In my opinion, the mine was placed later as a result of sabotage,” he added. He also responded to questions from the accused during the hearing.
The case is part of an ongoing trial against citizens of the Republic of Armenia accused of grave crimes, including crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing terrorism, and the forcible seizure and retention of power.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment