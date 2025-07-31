Trial On Armenian War Crimes Continues As Mine Blast Victim Testifies In Baku Court

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

On July 31, during a session at the Baku Military Court, victim Emin Mammadov testified regarding the 2021 mine explosion in Kalbajar, blaming Armenian sabotage for the deadly incident, Azernews reports.

Mammadov, an AzTV employee, said he had been sent to the Susuz village of Kalbajar for filming on June 4, 2021. While traveling by vehicle, an anti-tank mine planted by Armenian armed forces exploded. The blast killed AzTV cameraman Siraj Abishov, AZERTAC correspondent Maharram Ibrahimov, and deputy representative of Susuz village, Arif Aliyev. Four others, including Mammadov himself, were injured.

Answering questions from the state prosecutor, Mammadov stated that the road where the explosion occurred had previously been used and was presumed safe.“In my opinion, the mine was placed later as a result of sabotage,” he added. He also responded to questions from the accused during the hearing.

The case is part of an ongoing trial against citizens of the Republic of Armenia accused of grave crimes, including crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing terrorism, and the forcible seizure and retention of power.