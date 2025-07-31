Baku, Kyiv Discuss Strategic Partnership
Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, met with Ukraine's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Yuri Gusev, Azernews reports.
Ambassador Gusev shared news of the meeting via his official X account. During the talks, the sides discussed ways to further deepen the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Ukraine.
“I am grateful to Azerbaijan for its continued support and solidarity with Ukraine,” Gusev emphasized.
