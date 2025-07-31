Cabral Gold Announces The Appointment Of Vinícius Resende Domingues To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2025) -") is pleased to announce the appointment of Vinícius Resende Domingues to Cabral's Board of Directors with immediate effect.

Vinicius Domingues currently serves as the General Manager of Regulatory Affairs at Vale S.A., Brazil's largest mining company, which employs over 64,000 people across 30 countries. He is also a Board member of IBRAM (the Brazilian Mining Institute) and an Honorary Lecturer at University College London.

Vinicius holds a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering and both a Master's and Doctorate in Geotechnical Engineering from the University of Brasília. He also earned an MBA in Project Management from Fundação Getulio Vargas in Brasília and a Master's degree in Economics from Mackenzie Presbyterian University in São Paulo. In addition, he is a visiting lecturer at the Federal University of Minas Gerais in Belo Horizonte.

Alan Carter, President and CEO of Cabral Gold, stated:

"We're very pleased to welcome Vinicius to Cabral Gold's Board of Directors. His outstanding background, including his role as General Manager of Regulatory Affairs at Vale S.A., and his broad network in Brazil, will add real strategic value as we advance to a production decision for the initial operation at Cuiú Cuiú and continue our exploration efforts aimed at expanding the resource base. We believe that attracting someone of Vinicius' caliber to our Board is a strong endorsement of the potential of the Cuiú Cuiú gold district."

About Cabral Gold Inc.

The Company is a junior resource Company engaged in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties, with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. The Company has a 100% interest in the Cuiú Cuiú gold district located in the Tapajós Region, within the state of Pará in northern Brazil. Three main gold deposits have so far been defined at the Cuiú Cuiú project which contain National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 compliant Indicated resources of 12.29Mt @ 1.14 g/t gold (450,200oz) in fresh basement material and 13.56Mt @ 0.50 g/t gold (216,182oz) in oxide material. The project also contains Inferred resources of 13.63Mt @ 1.04 g/t gold (455,100oz) in fresh basement material and 6.4Mt @ 0.34 g/t gold (70,569oz) in oxide material. The resource estimate for the primary material is based on the NI 43-101 technical report dated October 12, 2022. The resource estimate for the oxide material at PDM and MG is based on a NI 43-101 technical report dated October 21, 2024. The resource estimate for the oxide material at Central and Machichie is based on the results of the Updated PFS reported on July 29, 2025 with a NI 43-101 technical report expected to be filed within 45 days.

The Tapajós Gold Province is the site of the largest gold rush in Brazil's history which according to the ANM (Agência Nacional de Mineração or National Mining Agency of Brazil) produced an estimated 30 to 50 million ounces of placer gold between 1978 and 1995. Cuiú Cuiú was the largest area of placer workings in the Tapajós and produced an estimated 2Moz of placer gold historically.

