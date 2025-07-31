Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Second webinar explores deeper trade and investment links between Oman and Jordan


2025-07-31 07:14:57
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) Building on the momentum of their successful initial engagement, Sharakah and the Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO) convened a second webinar aimed at advancing trade and investment relations between the Sultanate of Oman and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. The webinar provided a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange, equipping participants with valuable insights into recent trade policies, promising investment opportunities, and the evolving regulatory landscape in both countries.
The session opened with welcoming remarks that reaffirmed the organizers’ mutual commitment to fostering regional cooperation through constructive strategic dialogue. The well-structured agenda brought together key representatives from government and industry, all united in their dedication to supporting private sector development; especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The session was further enriched by the participation of several regulatory and service bodies. Invest in Oman, affiliated with the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion, shared an overview of Oman’s diverse investment landscape, highlighting opportunities across logistics, manufacturing, tourism, and renewable energy sectors.
The Oman Standards and Metrology Authority delivered a presentation focusing on the latest updates in Omani quality benchmarks and standardization practices; emphasizing the importance of product and service quality to bolster competitiveness.

Additionally, presenters from the Public Authority for Special Economic and Free Zones (OPAZ) and the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) in the Sultanate of Oman led an engaging segment highlighting the opportunities available within their respective zones and industrial cities, focusing on the incentives, infrastructure, and regulatory advantages.

On the sidelines of the session.
Mr. Ali bin Ahmed Muqaibal, CEO of Sharakah, remarked:
“This second webinar reflects our commitment to empowering SMEs and leaving a positive impact on the entrepreneurial landscape in Oman by opening broader regional market avenues and enabling long-term, sustainable partnerships.”
This second session stands as a testament to the ongoing dedication of both Sharakah and JEDCO to advancing a robust and sustainable economic relationship between Oman and Jordan—one marked by inclusivity, strategic alignment, and shared prosperity.


