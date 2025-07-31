403
Eurostat: Unemployment Rate Remains Stable At 6.2 Pct In June
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, July 31 (KUNA) -- The unemployment rate in the euro area stood at 6.2 percent in June 2025, unchanged from May 2025, and slightly lower than the 6.4 percent recorded in June 2024, the Statistical Office of the European Union (Eurostat) said on Thursday.
In its monthly report, Eurostat stated that the overall unemployment rate in the European Union was 5.9 percent in June 2025, also stable compared to the previous month and down from 6.0 percent in June 2024.
Eurostat estimated that around 12.967 million people were unemployed in the EU during June 2025, of whom 10.7 million were in the euro area.
According to the data, the number of unemployed persons fell by 23,000 in the EU and by 62,000 in the euro area compared to May 2025.
On a year on year basis, unemployment decreased by 125,000 in the EU and 293,000 in the euro area compared to June 2024.
Regarding youth unemployment, the report indicated that 2.857 million persons under the age of 25 were unemployed in the EU, including 2.241 million in the euro area.
The youth unemployment rate was 14.7 percent in the EU in June 2025, unchanged from May, while it stood at 14.1percent in the euro area, slightly down from 14.3 percent the previous month.
The number of unemployed youth declined by around 4,000 in the EU and by 34,000 in the euro area compared to May. Compared to June 2024, the decrease amounted to 25,000 in the EU and 85,000 in the euro area. (end)
arn
arn
