Malegaon Blast Accused Sameer Kulkarni Blames UPA, Targets Rahul & Pawar

Ahead of the NIA court verdict in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, accused Sameer Kulkarni accused the then UPA government of falsely implicating him under political pressure. He named Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar, alleging the investigation was biased. Kulkarni expressed faith in the judiciary and hoped for acquittal.

