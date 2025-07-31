Bombardier Second Quarter Performance Places Corporation On Track For Full-Year Guidance While Backlog Grows Significantly

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Second quarter revenues totaled $2.0 billion, including $590 million Services contribution, reflecting an 8% decline and 16% increase respectively year-over-year; Corporation delivered 36 aircraft for the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) totaled $297 million and reported EBIT was $205 million for the quarter, down 11% and up 7% year-over-year respectively.

Net income(2) and adjusted net income(1) were $193 million and $117 million, respectively, up $174 million and $6 million compared to the second quarter of 2024. Diluted EPS(2) reached $1.87, while adjusted EPS(3) was at $1.11.

Free cash flow usage(1) came in at $164 million, compared to $68 million free cash flow usage(1) for the same quarter of 2024, due primarily to planned inventory build for higher second half output; cash flow usage from operating activities(2) and net additions to PP&E and intangible assets(4) were at $128 million and $36 million respectively.

Unit book-to-bill(5) reached 2.3; backlog(6) jumped to $16.1 billion as at June 30, 2025. This marks Bombardier's highest single-quarter business jet unit order volume in more than a decade.

Available liquidity(1) at $1.2 billion; cash and cash equivalents were $811 million as at June 30, 2025. Second quarter showcases a credit rating upgrade from S&P Global Ratings to BB- with a stable outlook, an outlook upgrade to positive from Moody's Ratings and a refinancing of $500 million of Senior Notes due 2027.

All amounts in this press release are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Amounts in tables are in millions except per share amounts, unless otherwise indicated. MONTREAL, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B) today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, placing the company on track to meet full-year guidance(7). The second quarter saw a sharp increase in orders, boosted by solid Bombardier Defense activity and a large-scale order for 50 firm aircraft and 70 options from a new customer. Services revenues also increased by an impressive 16% year-over-year, and the company's service network and offerings continued to expand. “The Bombardier team has performed at a very high level in the first half of the year, setting our company on the path to meet 2025 guidance and confidently step into the future with a large, diversified backlog, an expanding service infrastructure, new Defense opportunities and the world's fastest business jet, the Global 8000, crowning a second-to-none portfolio,” said Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier.“Demand for our products and services remains strong in traditional business jet markets, and continues to garner new opportunities in defense markets. Our diversified growth mindset took center stage at the Paris Airshow where Bombardier Defense deepened existing ties, forged new ones and secured strategic orders. We have the right ingredients in place to succeed in the near-term and the right foundations to sustainably grow our business long-term.” Services Continues Expansion, Aircraft Deliveries in First-Half of 2025 Equal Year-Over-Year The company's Services business maintained impressive revenue momentum reporting 16% growth year-over-year and reaching $590 million for the quarter. The company continues to recruit technicians worldwide to maximize its footprint, while adding conveniently located services for customers. As announced earlier this year, expansion plans are on track for a new maintenance facility located in Abu Dhabi as well as a large paint facility in the United Kingdom, located at the company's London Biggin Hill Service Centre(8). The service network is well equipped to serve the growing fleet, to which Bombardier added 36 Challenger and Global aircraft in the second quarter, with the quarter-specific delivery mix leaning toward Challenger jets based on planned schedule. First-half deliveries totaled 59 aircraft, consistent year-over-year, placing the company on a steady pace to meet year-end guidance(7). The company generated $2.0 billion in total revenues during the second quarter, with adjusted EBITDA(1) and reported EBIT reaching $297 million and $205 million respectively. Net income(2) came in at $193 million. Adjusted net income(1) reached $117 million, compared to $111 million recorded year-over-year. Diluted EPS(2) was $1.87, a $1.75 increase compared to the same quarter last year, while adjusted EPS(3) was at $1.11. The company ended the quarter with free cash flow usage(1) of $164 million, largely resulting from inventory build to meet higher expected aircraft deliveries in the second half of the year. Cash flow usage from operating activities(2) and net additions to PP&E and intangible assets(4) were at $128 million and $36 million respectively. A Significant Backlog Jump The backlog(6) reached a total value of $16.1 billion as at June 30, 2025, an impressive growth of $1.9 billion compared to the previous quarter, representing Bombardier's highest single-quarter business jet unit order volume in more than a decade. This impressive result was fueled by a large-scale order of 50 firm aircraft combined with a maintenance services partnership for a first-time customer at the end of June 2025. Growing demand in multiple key regions across traditional business jet sales and defense aircraft also contributed to the 2.3 unit book-to-bill(5) as at June 30, 2025. Solid Liquidity and Improved Debt Position The company maintained sound financial management with available liquidity(1) at $1.2 billion; cash and cash equivalents were $811 million as at June 30, 2025. Debt management and financial discipline remain priorities and, as part of this focus, Bombardier refinanced $500 million of its Senior Notes due in 2027, with the new Senior Notes now due in 2033. The company's proactive debt management contributed to a credit rating upgrade from S&P Global Ratings to BB-, with a stable outlook. Moody's Ratings also reviewed Bombardier's outlook, upgrading it from stable to positive.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. A non-GAAP financial measure is not a standardized financial measure under the financial reporting framework used to prepare our financial statements and might not be comparable to similar financial measures used by other issuers. Refer to the section entitled Caution regarding non-GAAP and other financial measures of this press release and to the Non-GAAP and other financial measures section in the Management Discussion & Analysis of the Corporation's Interim Financial Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 ("MD&A") for definitions of these metrics and reconciliations to the most comparable IFRS measures. (2) Only from continuing operations. (3) Non-GAAP financial ratio. A non-GAAP financial ratio is not a standardized financial measure under the financial reporting framework used to prepare our financial statements and might not be comparable to similar financial measures used by other issuers. Refer to the section entitled Caution regarding non-GAAP and other financial measures of this press release and to the Non-GAAP and other financial measures section in the MD&A for definitions of these metrics and reconciliations to the most comparable IFRS measures. (4) Supplementary financial measure. Refer to the section entitled Caution regarding non-GAAP and other financial measures of this press release and to the Non-GAAP and other financial measures section in the MD&A for definitions of these metrics. (5) Defined as net new aircraft orders in units over aircraft deliveries in units. (6) Represents order backlog for both manufacturing and Services. (7) Forward-looking statement. See the forward-looking statements disclaimer in this press release and the Forward-looking statements -Assumptions section in the MD&A of the Corporation's Financial Report for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 for further details. (8) Forward-looking statement. See the forward-looking statements disclaimer in this press release.



SELECTED RESULTS



Results of the quarter Three-month periods ended June 30 2025 2024 Variance Revenues $ 2,028 $ 2,203 (8 )% Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 297 $ 335 (11 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin(2) 14.6 % 15.2 % (60) bps Adjusted EBIT(1) $ 205 $ 216 (5 )% Adjusted EBIT margin(2) 10.1 % 9.8 % 30 bps EBIT $ 205 $ 191 7 % EBIT margin(3) 10.1 % 8.7 % 140 bps Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 193 $ 19 $ 174 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations(4) $ (15 ) $ - $ (15 ) Net income $ 178 $ 19 $ 159 Diluted EPS from continuing operations (in dollars) $ 1.87 $ 0.12 $ 1.75 Diluted EPS from discontinued operations (in dollars)(4) $ (0.15 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.15 ) $ 1.72 $ 0.12 $ 1.60 Adjusted net income(1) $ 117 $ 111 $ 6 Adjusted EPS (in dollars)(2) $ 1.11 $ 1.04 $ 0.07 Cash flows from operating activities(5) $ (128 ) $ (31 ) $ (97 ) Net additions to PP&E and intangible assets(3) $ (36 ) $ (37 ) $ 1 Free cash flow usage(1) $ (164 ) $ (68 ) $ (96 ) As at June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Variance Cash and cash equivalents $ 811 $ 1,653 (51 )% Available liquidity(1) $ 1,212 $ 2,082 (42 )% Order backlog (in billions of dollars)(6) $ 16.1 $ 14.4 12 %

bps: basis points

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. A non-GAAP financial measure is not a standardized financial measure under the financial reporting framework used to prepare our financial statements and might not be comparable to similar financial measures used by other issuers. Refer to the section entitled Caution regarding non-GAAP and other financial measures section of this press release and the Non-GAAP and other financial measures section in the MD&A for definitions of these metrics and reconciliations to the most comparable IFRS measures. (2) Non-GAAP financial ratio. A non-GAAP financial ratio is not a standardized financial measure under the financial reporting framework used to prepare our financial statements and might not be comparable to similar financial measures used by other issuers. Refer to the section entitled Caution regarding non-GAAP and other financial measures section of this press release and the Non-GAAP and other financial measures section in the MD&A for definitions of these metrics and reconciliations to the most comparable IFRS measures. (3) Supplementary financial measure. Refer to the section entitled Caution regarding non-GAAP and other financial measures of this press release and to the Non-GAAP and other financial measures section in the MD&A for definitions of these metrics. (4) Discontinued operations are related to the sale of the Transportation business. The expenses recorded in discontinued operations for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 principally relate to change in estimates of a provision for professional fees. (5) Only from continuing operations. (6) Represents order backlog for both manufacturing and Services.



About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world's best-performing aircraft for the world's most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation - innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,100 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier's performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious“Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for Brands and Communication Design.

CAUTION REGARDING NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release is based on reported earnings in accordance with IFRS and on the following non-GAAP and other financial measures:

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted EBIT EBIT excluding certain items which do not reflect the Corporation's core performance or where their separate presentation will assist users of the consolidated financial statements in understanding the Corporation's results for the period. Such items include restructuring charges (reversals), loss (gain) related to disposal of business, impairment and program termination (reversals), certain one-time pension related items included in other expense (income) such as loss (gain) on pension annuity purchases, and non-commercial legal claims. Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBIT plus amortization charges on PP&E and intangible assets. Adjusted net income (loss) Net income (loss) from continuing operations excluding restructuring charges (reversals), loss (gain) related to disposal of business, impairment and program termination (reversals), certain one-time pension related items included in other expense (income) such as loss (gain) on pension annuity purchases, non-commercial legal claims, certain net gains and losses arising from changes in measurement of provisions and of financial instruments carried at FVTP&L, accretion on net retirement benefit obligation, losses (gains) on repayment of long-term debt, changes in discount rates of provisions and the related tax impacts of these items.

Free cash flow (usage) Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations less net additions to PP&E and intangible assets. Available liquidity Cash and cash equivalents, plus undrawn amounts under credit facilities. Non-GAAP Financial Ratios Adjusted EPS EPS calculated based on adjusted net income attributable to equity holders of Bombardier Inc., using the treasury stock method, giving effect to the exercise of all dilutive elements. Adjusted EBIT margin Adjusted EBIT, as a percentage of total revenues. Adjusted EBITDA margin Adjusted EBITDA, as a percentage of total revenues. Supplementary Financial Measures EBIT margin EBIT, as a percentage of total revenues. Net additions to PP&E and intangible assets Additions to PP&E and intangible assets less proceeds from disposals of PP&E and intangible assets.



Non-GAAP and other financial measures are measures mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements but are not standardized financial measures under the financial reporting framework used to prepare our financial statements. Therefore, these might not be comparable to similar non-GAAP and other financial measures used by other issuers. The exclusion of certain items from non-GAAP or other financial measures does not imply that these items are necessarily non-recurring.

Adjusted EBIT

Adjusted EBIT is defined as the EBIT excluding certain items which do not reflect the Corporations core performance or where their separate presentation will assist users of the consolidated financial statements in understanding the Corporation's results for the period. Such items include restructuring charges (reversals)(1), loss (gain) related to disposal of business(2), impairment and program termination (reversals)(3), certain one-time pension related items included in other expense (income) such as loss (gain) on pension annuity purchases, and non-commercial legal claims. Management uses adjusted EBIT for purposes of evaluating underlying business performance. Management believes presentation of this non-GAAP operating earnings measure in addition to IFRS measures provides users of our Financial Report with enhanced understanding of our results and related trends and increases the transparency and clarity of the core results of our business. For these reasons, a significant number of users of the MD&A analyze our results based on this financial measure. Management believes this measure helps users of the MD&A to better analyze results, enabling better comparability of our results from one period to another and with peers.

(1) Include severance charges or related reversal, as well as curtailment losses (gains), if any. (2) Includes changes in provisions related to past divestitures. (3) Includes impairment or reversal of impairment of PP&E and intangible assets, as well as provisions related to program termination or their related reversal, if any.



Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as the EBIT excluding restructuring charges (reversals)(1), loss (gain) related to disposal of business(2), impairment and program termination (reversals)(3), certain one-time pension related items included in other expense (income) such as loss (gain) on pension annuity purchases, non-commercial legal claims, and amortization charges on PP&E and intangible assets. Management uses adjusted EBITDA for purposes of evaluating underlying business performance. Management believes this non-GAAP operating earnings measure in addition to IFRS measures provides users of our Financial Report with enhanced understanding of our results and related trends and increases the transparency and clarity of the core results of our business, since it excludes the effects of items that are usually associated with investing or financing activities and items that do not reflect our core performance or where their exclusion will assist users in understanding our results for the period. For these reasons, a significant number of users of the MD&A analyze our results based on this financial measure. Management believes this measure helps users of the MD&A to better analyze results, enabling better comparability of our results from one period to another and with peers.

Adjusted net income (loss)

Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as the net income (loss) from continuing operations adjusted for certain specific items that are significant but are not, based on management's judgment, reflective of the Corporation's underlying operations. These include adjustments related to restructuring charges (reversals)(1), loss (gain) related to disposal of business(2), impairment and program termination (reversals)(3), certain one-time pension related items included in other expense (income) such as loss (gain) on pension annuity purchases, non-commercial legal claims, certain net gains and losses arising from changes in measurement of provisions and of financial instruments carried at FVTP&L, accretion on net retirement benefit obligation, losses (gains) on repayment of long-term debt, changes in discount rates of provisions and the related tax impacts of these items. Management uses adjusted net income (loss) for purposes of evaluating underlying business performance. Management believes this non-GAAP earnings measure in addition to IFRS measures provides users of our Financial Report with enhanced understanding of our results and related trends and increase the transparency and clarity of the core results of our business. Adjusted net income (loss) excludes items that do not reflect our core performance or where their exclusion will assist users in understanding our results for the period. For these reasons, a significant number of users of the MD&A analyze our results based on this financial measure. Management believes this measure helps users of the MD&A to better analyze results, enabling better comparability of our results from one period to another and with peers.

Free cash flow (usage)

Free cash flow (usage) is defined as cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations less net additions to PP&E and intangible assets. Management believes that this non-GAAP cash flow measure provides investors with an important perspective on the Corporation's generation of cash available for shareholders, debt repayment, and acquisitions after making the capital investments required to support ongoing business operations and long-term value creation. This non-GAAP cash flow measure does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures as it excludes certain mandatory expenditures such as repayment of maturing debt. Management uses free cash flow (usage) as a measure to assess both business performance and overall liquidity generation.

Available liquidity

Available liquidity is defined as cash and cash equivalents plus undrawn amounts under credit facilities. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides investors with an important perspective on the Corporation's ability to meet expected liquidity requirements, including the support of product development initiatives and to ensure financial flexibility. This measure does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

(1) Include severance charges or related reversal, as well as curtailment losses (gains), if any. (2) Includes changes in provisions related to past divestitures. (3) Includes impairment or reversal of impairment of PP&E and intangible assets, as well as provisions related to program termination or their related reversal, if any.



Adjusted EPS

Adjusted EPS is defined as the adjusted net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders of Bombardier Inc., divided by the weighted-average diluted number of common shares for the period. Management uses adjusted EPS for purposes of evaluating underlying business performance. Management believes this non-GAAP financial ratio in addition to IFRS measures provides users of our Financial Report with enhanced understanding of our results and related trends and increases the transparency and clarity of the core results of our business. Adjusted EPS excludes items that do not reflect our core performance or where their exclusion will assist users in understanding our results for the period. For these reasons, a significant number of users of the MD&A analyze our results based on this financial measure. Management believes this measure helps users of the MD&A to better analyze results, enabling better comparability of our results from one period to another and with peers.

Adjusted EBIT margin

Adjusted EBIT margin is defined as the adjusted EBIT expressed as a percentage of total revenues. Management uses adjusted EBIT margin for purposes of evaluating underlying business performance. Management believes this non-GAAP financial ratio in addition to IFRS measures provides users of our Financial Report with enhanced understanding of our results and related trends and increase the transparency and clarity of the core results of our business. Adjusted EBIT margin excludes items that do not reflect our core performance or where their exclusion will assist users in understanding our results for the period. For these reasons, a significant number of users of the MD&A analyze our results based on this financial measure. Management believes this measure helps users of the MD&A to better analyze results, enabling better comparability of our results from one period to another and with peers.

Adjusted EBITDA margin

Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as the adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of total revenues. Management uses adjusted EBITDA margin for purposes of evaluating underlying business performance. Management believes this non-GAAP financial ratio in addition to IFRS measures provides users of our Financial Report with enhanced understanding of our results and related trends and increase the transparency and clarity of the core results of our business. Adjusted EBITDA margin excludes items that do not reflect our core performance or where their exclusion will assist users in understanding our results for the period. For these reasons, a significant number of users of the MD&A analyze our results based on this financial measure. Management believes this measure helps users of the MD&A to better analyze results, enabling better comparability of our results from one period to another and with peers.

Reconciliation of adjusted EBIT to EBIT and computation of adjusted EBIT margin Three-month periods

ended June 30

Six-month periods

ended June 30

2025 2024 2025 2024 EBIT $ 205 $ 191 $ 382 $ 335 Restructuring charges (reversals)(1) - - - (1 ) Impairment and program termination (reversals)(2) - - - (1 ) Non-commercial legal claims - 25 - 25 Adjusted EBIT $ 205 $ 216 $ 382 $ 358 Total revenues $ 2,028 $ 2,203 $ 3,550 $ 3,484 Adjusted EBIT margin 10.1 % 9.8 % 10.8 % 10.3 %





(1) Include severance charges or related reversal, as well as curtailment losses (gains), if any. (2) Includes impairment or reversal of impairment of PP&E and intangible assets, as well as provisions related to program termination or their related reversal, if any.





Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to EBIT and computation of adjusted EBITDA margin Three-month periods

ended June 30

Six-month periods

ended June 30

2025 2024 2025 2024 EBIT $ 205 $ 191 $ 382 $ 335 Amortization 92 119 163 182 Restructuring charges (reversals)(1) - - - (1 ) Impairment and program termination (reversals)(2) - - - (1 ) Non-commercial legal claims - 25 - 25 Adjusted EBITDA $ 297 $ 335 $ 545 $ 540 Total revenues $ 2,028 $ 2,203 $ 3,550 $ 3,484 Adjusted EBITDA margin 14.6 % 15.2 % 15.4 % 15.5 %





Reconciliation of adjusted net income to net income and computation of adjusted EPS Three-month periods ended June 30

2025

2024

(per share)

(per share) Net income from continuing operations $ 193 $ 19 Adjustments to EBIT related to: Non-commercial legal claims - 0.00 25 0.25 Adjustments to net financing expense related to: Net gain on certain financial instruments (128 ) (1.28 ) (69 ) (0.70 ) Accretion on net retirement benefit obligations 8 0.08 9 0.09 Losses on repayments of long-term debt 44 0.44 127 1.28 Adjusted net income 117 111 Preferred share dividends, including taxes (7 ) (8 ) Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders of Bombardier Inc. $ 110 $ 103 Weighted-average diluted number of common shares (in thousands) 99,511 99,505 Adjusted EPS (in dollars) $ 1.11 $ 1.04





Reconciliation of adjusted EPS to diluted EPS (in dollars) Three-month periods ended June 30

2025 2024 Diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 1.87 $ 0.12 Impact of adjustments to EBIT related to: Non-commercial legal claims 0.00 0.25 Adjustments to net financing expense related to: Net gain on certain financial instruments (1.28 ) (0.70 ) Accretion on net retirement benefit obligations 0.08 0.09 Losses on repayments of long-term debt 0.44 1.28 Adjusted EPS $ 1.11 $ 1.04





(1) Include severance charges or related reversal, as well as curtailment losses (gains), if any. (2) Includes impairment or reversal of impairment of PP&E and intangible assets, as well as provisions related to program termination or their related reversal, if any.





Reconciliation of adjusted net income to net income and computation of adjusted EPS Six-month periods ended June 30

2025 2024 (per share)

(per share) Net income from continuing operations $ 237 $ 129 Adjustments to EBIT related to: Restructuring charges (reversals)(1) - 0.00 (1 ) (0.01 ) Impairment and program termination (reversals)(2) - 0.00 (1 ) (0.01 ) Non-commercial legal claims - 0.00 25 0.25 Adjustments to net financing expense related to: Net gain on certain financial instruments (132 ) (1.33 ) (141 ) (1.42 ) Accretion on net retirement benefit obligations 14 0.14 17 0.17 Losses on repayments of long-term debt 66 0.66 127 1.28 Adjusted net income 185 155 Preferred share dividends, including taxes (14 ) (16 ) Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders of Bombardier Inc. $ 171 $ 139 Weighted-average diluted number of common shares (in thousands) 99,779 99,235 Adjusted EPS (in dollars) $ 1.71 $ 1.40





Reconciliation of adjusted EPS to diluted EPS (in dollars) Six-month periods ended June 30

2025 2024 Diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 2.24 $ 1.14 Impact of adjustments to EBIT related to: Restructuring charges (reversals)(1) 0.00 (0.01 ) Impairment and program termination (reversals)(2) 0.00 (0.01 ) Non-commercial legal claims 0.00 0.25 Adjustments to net financing expense related to: Net gain on certain financial instruments (1.33 ) (1.42 ) Accretion on net retirement benefit obligations 0.14 0.17 Losses on repayments of long-term debt 0.66 1.28 Adjusted EPS $ 1.71 $ 1.40





Reconciliation of free cash flow (usage) to cash flows from operating activities Three-month periods

ended June 30

Six-month periods

ended June 30

2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations $ (128 ) $ (31 ) $ (399 ) $ (374 ) Net additions to PP&E and intangible assets (36 ) (37 ) (69 ) (81 ) Free cash flow (usage) $ (164 ) $ (68 ) $ (468 ) $ (455 )





Reconciliation of available liquidity to cash and cash equivalents As at June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 811 $ 1,653 Undrawn amounts under available revolving credit facility(3) 401 429 Available liquidity $ 1,212 $ 2,082





(1) Include severance charges or related reversal, as well as curtailment losses (gains), if any. (2) Includes impairment or reversal of impairment of PP&E and intangible assets, as well as provisions related to program termination or their related reversal, if any. (3) A committed secured revolving credit facility of $450 million which matures in 2029 and is available for cash drawings for the ongoing working capital needs of the Corporation and for issuance of performance letters of credit. This facility was undrawn as at June 30, 2025 and the availability as at such date was $401 million based on the collateral, which may vary from time to time.



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which may involve, but are not limited to: statements with respect to our objectives, anticipations and outlook or guidance in respect of various financial and global metrics and sources of contribution thereto, targets, goals, priorities, market and strategies, financial position, financial performance, market position, capabilities, competitive strengths, credit ratings, beliefs, prospects, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions; general economic and business outlook, prospects and trends of our industry; customer value; expected demand for products and services; growth strategies including, potential revenues and year-over-year growth generated therefrom; product development, including projected design, characteristics, capacity or performance; expected or scheduled entry-into-service of products and services, orders, deliveries, testing, lead times, certifications and execution of orders in general; competitive position; expectations regarding revenue and backlog mix; the expected impact of the legislative and regulatory environment and legal proceedings; strength of capital profile and balance sheet, creditworthiness, credit ratings, available liquidities and capital resources, expected financial requirements, capital allocation and deployment of excess liquidity and ongoing review of strategic and financial alternatives; the introduction and anticipated results of productivity enhancements and profitability initiatives, operational efficiencies optimizing the use of our manufacturing and services facilities, cost reduction and potential future restructuring initiatives, and anticipated costs, intended benefits and timing thereof; the ability to continue business growth and cash generation; expectations, objectives and strategies regarding debt repayment, refinancing of maturities and interest cost reduction; compliance with restrictive debt covenants; expectations regarding the declaration and payment of dividends on our preferred shares; intentions and objectives for our programs, assets and operations; expectations regarding the availability of government assistance programs; the impact of new, or exacerbation of existing global health, geopolitical or military events, or international trade disputes or renegotiation of existing trade arrangements, on the foregoing and the effectiveness of our plans and measures in response thereto; and expectations regarding the strength of markets, economic downturns or recession, and inflationary and supply chain pressures.

In addition, statements that“we believe” and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this press release. While we believe that information provides a reasonable basis for these statements, that information may be limited or incomplete. Our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of all relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on these statements.

Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“may”,“will”,“shall”,“can”,“expect”,“estimate”,“intend”,“anticipate”,“plan”,“foresee”,“believe”,“continue”,“maintain” or“align”, the negative of these terms, variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of our current objectives, strategic priorities, expectations, guidance, outlook and plans, and in obtaining a better understanding of our business and anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

By their nature, forward-looking statements require management to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecast results set forth in forward-looking statements. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable and appropriate based on information currently available, there is risk that they may not be accurate. The assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements made in this press release include the following: alignment of production rates to market demand, including the supply base supporting our product development and production rates in a commercially acceptable and timely manner; deployment and execution of growth strategies, including our Services, Pre-owned and Defense businesses; and mitigation of international trade disputes and protection measures (including tariffs) or changes to existing trade agreements. For additional information about these and other assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements made in this press release, refer to the Forward-looking statements - Assumptions section in the MD&A of the Corporation's Financial Report for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Given the impact of the changing circumstances surrounding new or continuing global health, geopolitical and military events, and new or threatened international protectionist trade policies or measures, as well as the related response from the Corporation, governments (federal, provincial and municipal, both domestic, foreign and multinational inter-governmental organizations), regulatory authorities, businesses, suppliers, customers, counterparties and third-party service providers, there is an inherently higher degree of uncertainty associated with the Corporation's assumptions.

Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: operational risks (such as risks related to business development and growth; order backlog; deployment and execution of our strategy, including cost reductions and working capital improvements and manufacturing and productivity enhancement initiatives; developing new products and services, including technological innovation and disruption; the certification of products and services; pressures on cash flows and capital expenditures, including due to seasonality and cyclicality; doing business with partners; product performance warranty and casualty claim losses; environmental, health and safety concerns and regulations; dependence on a limited number of contracts, customers and suppliers; supply chain risks; human resources risks including the departure of senior executives, the global availability of a skilled workforce, and the failure to attract and retain quality employees; reliance on information systems (including technology vulnerabilities, cybersecurity threats and privacy breaches); reliance on and protection of intellectual property rights; reputation risks; scrutiny and perception gaps regarding sustainability and corporate social responsibility matters; adequacy of insurance coverage; acquisitions; risk management; and tax matters); financing risks (such as risks related to liquidity and access to capital markets; substantial debt and interest payment requirements, including execution of debt management and interest cost reduction strategies; restrictive and financial debt covenants; retirement benefit plan risk; exposure to credit risk; and availability of government support); risks related to regulatory and legal proceedings, as well as changes in laws and regulations; risks associated with general economic conditions and disruptions, both regionally and globally, that may impact our sales and operations; business environment risks (such as risks associated with the financial condition of business aircraft customers; trade policy; increased competition; political instability and geopolitical tensions; financial and economic sanctions and trade control limitations; global climate change; and force majeure events); market risks (such as foreign currency fluctuations and changing interest rates, including our ability to hedge exposures thereto; increases in commodity prices; and inflation); and other unforeseen adverse events. For more details, see the Risks and uncertainties section in Other in the MD&A of the Corporation's Financial Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Any one or more of the foregoing factors may be exacerbated by new or continuing global health, geopolitical or military events, or new or exacerbated international trade disputes or renegotiation of existing trade arrangements, which may have a significantly more severe impact on the Corporation's business, results of operations and financial condition than in the absence of such events.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future growth, results and performance is not exhaustive and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties not presently known to us or that we presently believe are not material could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements set forth herein reflect management's expectations as at the date of this report and are subject to change after such date. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we expressly disclaim any intention, and assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.