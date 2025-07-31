Venator Awarded Gold Sustainability Rating By Ecovadis For The Third Year Running

WYNYARD, UNITED KINGDOM, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Venator, a leading global manufacturer of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives, has once again been awarded a Gold rating by EcoVadis, the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings.This marks the third consecutive year that Venator has achieved Gold status, placing the company in the top 3% of more than 100,000 companies assessed worldwide.Venator scored 80 out of 100 overall, achieving particularly strong results in the Environment (83/100) and Sustainable Procurement (82/100) categories, both marked as having a high positive impact on the overall rating. The company also scored 77/100 for Labor & Human Rights and 76/100 for Ethics, reflecting a balanced and mature approach to corporate social responsibility.“This recognition reflects the hard work and commitment of teams across Venator to embed sustainability into every part of our business,” said Dr Rob Portsmouth, Executive Vice President, Sustainability, EHS and HR.“From reducing our environmental footprint to upholding ethical business practices and responsible sourcing, we are proud to be making a positive impact, both within our industry and beyond.”EcoVadis evaluates companies based on 21 sustainability criteria grouped into four key themes: Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. Venator's Gold rating signals strong performance across all themes and confirms the company's ongoing leadership in sustainable business practices.More information on Venator's sustainability strategy and recent activities can be found in our latest Sustainability Report, available online at /sustainability.(ends)About VenatorVenator is a global manufacturer and marketer of chemical products that comprise a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to buildings, protect and extend product life, and reduce energy consumption. We market our products globally to a diversified group of industrial customers through two segments: Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments and timber treatment businesses. Headquartered in Wynyard, U.K., Venator employs approximately 2,300 associates and sells its products in more than 109 countries.Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements contained in this communication constitute“forward looking statements”, including statements regarding our environmental goals, commitments, strategies and related business and stakeholder impacts. These forward-looking statements represent Venator's expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the expected results described in this communication will not be achieved or will be materially different than as described. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Venator's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, any failure to meet stated environmental goals and commitments, and our ability to execute our strategies in the time frame expected or at all, global sociodemographic and economic trends, changing government laws and regulations, technological innovations, climate-related conditions and weather events, our ability to gather and verify data regarding environmental impacts, the compliance of various third parties with our policies and procedures, and our expansion into new products and geographic regions. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law or regulation, Venator does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Venator to predict all such factors. Moreover, many of the assumptions, standards, metrics, and measurements related to the information in this press release continue to evolve and are based on assumptions believed to be reasonable at the time of preparation, but should not be considered guarantees. Given the inherent uncertainty of the estimates, assumptions, and timelines related to the information in this press release, we may not be able to anticipate whether or the degree to which we will be able to meet our plans, targets, or goals in advance.

