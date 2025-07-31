Cabinet Approves Rs 6,520 Crore Outlay For Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana
The approval includes Rs 1,000 crore to support the setting up of 50 Multi Product Food Irradiation Units under the component scheme-Integrated Cold Chain and Value Addition Infrastructure (ICCVAI) and 100 Food Testing Labs with NABL accreditation under the component scheme – Food Safety and Quality Assurance Infrastructure (FSQAI) of the PMKSY scheme, in alignment with the budget announcement and another Rs 920 crore, for sanctioning projects under various component schemes of the PMKSY during the 15th Finance Commission cycle, the statement said.
Both the ICCVAI and the FSQAI are demand-driven component schemes of the PMKSY. The expression of interest (EOIs) would be floated for inviting proposals from eligible entities across the country. The proposals received against the EOI would be approved after proper scrutiny as per the eligibility criteria according to the extant scheme guidelines.
The implementation of the proposed 50 multi-product food irradiation units is expected to create total preservation capacity ranging from 20 to 30 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) per annum, based on the type of food products irradiated under these units. The setting up of the proposed 100 NABL-accredited food testing laboratories under the private sector will lead to the development of advanced infrastructure for testing food samples, thereby ensuring compliance with food safety standards and the supply of safe food, the statement added.
The ICCVAI initiative of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries has resulted in a significant reduction in wastages in the vegetables, dairy and fisheries sectors, apart from some benefits in other sectors as well, according to a NABARD study.
The Ministry of Food Processing Industries has been implementing the PMKSY since 2016-17 to create post-harvest infrastructure and processing facilities to boost the overall development of the food processing sector, including a reduction in post-harvest losses.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment