Cabinet Approves Rs 6,520 Crore Outlay For Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday approved a total outlay of Rs 6,520 crore, including an additional amount of Rs 1,920 crore, for the ongoing Central sector Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) during the 15th Finance Commission cycle from 2021-22 to 2025-26, according to an official statement.

The approval includes Rs 1,000 crore to support the setting up of 50 Multi Product Food Irradiation Units under the component scheme-Integrated Cold Chain and Value Addition Infrastructure (ICCVAI) and 100 Food Testing Labs with NABL accreditation under the component scheme – Food Safety and Quality Assurance Infrastructure (FSQAI) of the PMKSY scheme, in alignment with the budget announcement and another Rs 920 crore, for sanctioning projects under various component schemes of the PMKSY during the 15th Finance Commission cycle, the statement said.

Both the ICCVAI and the FSQAI are demand-driven component schemes of the PMKSY. The expression of interest (EOIs) would be floated for inviting proposals from eligible entities across the country. The proposals received against the EOI would be approved after proper scrutiny as per the eligibility criteria according to the extant scheme guidelines.

The implementation of the proposed 50 multi-product food irradiation units is expected to create total preservation capacity ranging from 20 to 30 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) per annum, based on the type of food products irradiated under these units. The setting up of the proposed 100 NABL-accredited food testing laboratories under the private sector will lead to the development of advanced infrastructure for testing food samples, thereby ensuring compliance with food safety standards and the supply of safe food, the statement added.

The ICCVAI initiative of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries has resulted in a significant reduction in wastages in the vegetables, dairy and fisheries sectors, apart from some benefits in other sectors as well, according to a NABARD study.

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries has been implementing the PMKSY since 2016-17 to create post-harvest infrastructure and processing facilities to boost the overall development of the food processing sector, including a reduction in post-harvest losses.