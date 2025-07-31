ISC2 Launches AI Security Certificate To Equip Cybersecurity Professionals With In-Demand Skills

As AI transforms the threat landscape, ISC2's new AI certificate and courses enable cyber professionals to build secure AI strategies with confidence

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ISC2 – the world's leading nonprofit member organization for cybersecurity professionals – today announced the launch of the ISC2 Building AI Strategy Certificate and six corresponding courses that empower cybersecurity professionals to help their organizations responsibly, ethically and securely adopt artificial intelligence (AI).

ISC2 research reveals that over one-third of surveyed cybersecurity professionals cited AI as the biggest skills shortfall on their teams, and respondents believed that AI and automation will have the most significant impact on their ability to secure their organization. Professionals are optimistic about AI adoption, with 66% of study participants saying AI represents career growth opportunities.

"With the exponential growth of AI adoption, cybersecurity teams must understand what it takes to effectively and securely deploy these solutions within their organizations. This creates a tremendous career growth opportunity for the cyber professionals who demonstrate their AI expertise," said ISC2 Chief Operating Officer Casey Marks. "The AI certificate and courses enable cybersecurity professionals – especially ISC2 members holding certifications like the CISSP – to further their professional development and position themselves as security leaders in an AI-centric workplace."

According to the 2025 AI Adoption Survey by ISC2, 42% of survey respondents are actively exploring or testing AI security tools, indicating continued change as security teams and organizations begin using AI to better defend their critical assets. Among those who have already adopted AI security tools, 70% report positive impacts on their team's overall effectiveness.

AI Security Certificate

The Building AI Strategy Certificate program enables cybersecurity professionals to help lead their organizations through this change. To earn the AI security certificate, learners are required to complete six on-demand courses totaling 16 hours of learning. These courses cover fundamentals of AI, managing AI-related risks, preparing for secure-by-design initiatives and adapting to the evolving cyber workforce. All courses are also available individually, and ISC2 members receive a 20% discount. ISC2 members can also earn 16 continuing professional education credits upon successful course completion.

The courses include:



AI for Cybersecurity - Develop a foundational understanding of cybersecurity applications of AI.

AI Security: Managing Overconfidence - Discover effective integration of artificial intelligence into security operations.

Aligning with Global AI Regulations - Review the complexities of aligning AI security frameworks with broader security principles.

Foundations of AI - Define and articulate a comprehensive definition of AI.

Planning for Secure by Design AI - Develop a strategy-focused perspective on secure AI implementation and the complexities of integrating traditional cybersecurity principles with AI governance frameworks. The Evolving Cybersecurity Workforce - Explore leadership considerations and strategies for adapting to the growing influence of AI on the cybersecurity workforce.

To learn more and enroll in the AI certificate program, click here .

About ISC2

ISC2 is the world's leading member organization for cybersecurity professionals, driven by our vision of a safe and secure cyber world. Our more than 265,000 certified members, and associates, are a force for good, safeguarding the way we live. Our award-winning certifications – including cybersecurity's premier certification, the CISSP® – enable professionals to demonstrate their knowledge, skills and abilities at every stage of their careers. ISC2 strengthens the influence, diversity and vitality of the cybersecurity profession through advocacy, expertise and workforce empowerment that accelerates cyber safety and security in an interconnected world. Our charitable foundation, the Center for Cyber Safety and Education , helps create more access to cyber careers and educates those most vulnerable. Learn more, get involved or become an ISC2 Candidate to build your cyber career at ISC2 . Connect with us on X , Facebook and LinkedIn .

© 2025 ISC2 Inc., ISC2, CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CGRC, CSSLP, HCISPP, ISSAP, ISSEP, ISSMP, CC, and CBK are registered marks of ISC2, Inc.

SOURCE ISC2

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED