US Tariff Deal Clears Way For Korea's Stablecoin Dream

MENAFN - Asia Times) TOKYO – As new South Korean President Lee Jae Myung sets out to revamp Asia's fourth-biggest economy, he can cross direct US tariff risks off the list of possible spoilers.

Korea's tariff deal with the US removes a gigantic element of uncertainty as Lee gets to work raising Korea's economic game. Though the 15% tax on US-bound goods will hurt, getting the uncertainty factor out of the way will enable Korea Inc to move forward.

“It is a case of the worst avoided, with a pinch of relief removing Korea-specific tariff risks,” says Kathleen Oh, chief Korea economist at Morgan Stanley.“It puts Korea on level ground with its export competitors in the US, especially for autos.”

Eurasia Group analyst Jeremy Chan notes that Korea's agreement hews closely to the deal signed by Japan one week ago and is in line with his view that major US trading partners will be handed around 15% tariff rates.

Korea's US$350 billion investment fund mirrors the $550 billion fund announced in Japan's agreement, Chan notes. About 90% of the profits from the fund will reportedly go to the US-the same ratio that Japan received-which Korean officials interpret to mean that 90% of the fund's profits will be re-invested in the US.

Like Japan, Chan notes, Korea's fund will be made up almost entirely of loans and guarantees, with direct investment comprising only a very small portion. Korea's commitment to purchase $100 billion in US energy exports will likely include offtake agreements for the Alaska LNG pipeline project that Japan is also exploring.

Now Lee will likely have the bandwidth to focus on his newest preoccupation: digital assets. Korean lawmakers are brawling over stablecoins, and the brouhaha couldn't be better for the nation's sudden embrace of the global digital assets boom.

The clash is less about whether Korea should become one of the region's crypto-friendly economies in Asia. It's about how to implement the new president's vision for the broad-based issuance of won-backed stablecoins and give digital asset innovation a prominent place globally.

Korea joins Hong Kong in efforts to ramp up issuance via legislation. These legislative moves aim to avoid putting the cart before the proverbial horse in a nascent market sure to upend global currency dynamics. Creating trusted and transparent regulatory and licensing regimes will be key to building broader acceptance for the industry.

In Seoul's case, Lee's Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) and the opposition People Power Party (PPP) are pushing competing stablecoin bills in the National Assembly.