US Tariff Deal Clears Way For Korea's Stablecoin Dream
Korea's tariff deal with the US removes a gigantic element of uncertainty as Lee gets to work raising Korea's economic game. Though the 15% tax on US-bound goods will hurt, getting the uncertainty factor out of the way will enable Korea Inc to move forward.
“It is a case of the worst avoided, with a pinch of relief removing Korea-specific tariff risks,” says Kathleen Oh, chief Korea economist at Morgan Stanley.“It puts Korea on level ground with its export competitors in the US, especially for autos.”
Eurasia Group analyst Jeremy Chan notes that Korea's agreement hews closely to the deal signed by Japan one week ago and is in line with his view that major US trading partners will be handed around 15% tariff rates.
Korea's US$350 billion investment fund mirrors the $550 billion fund announced in Japan's agreement, Chan notes. About 90% of the profits from the fund will reportedly go to the US-the same ratio that Japan received-which Korean officials interpret to mean that 90% of the fund's profits will be re-invested in the US.
Like Japan, Chan notes, Korea's fund will be made up almost entirely of loans and guarantees, with direct investment comprising only a very small portion. Korea's commitment to purchase $100 billion in US energy exports will likely include offtake agreements for the Alaska LNG pipeline project that Japan is also exploring.
Now Lee will likely have the bandwidth to focus on his newest preoccupation: digital assets. Korean lawmakers are brawling over stablecoins, and the brouhaha couldn't be better for the nation's sudden embrace of the global digital assets boom.
The clash is less about whether Korea should become one of the region's crypto-friendly economies in Asia. It's about how to implement the new president's vision for the broad-based issuance of won-backed stablecoins and give digital asset innovation a prominent place globally.
Korea joins Hong Kong in efforts to ramp up issuance via legislation. These legislative moves aim to avoid putting the cart before the proverbial horse in a nascent market sure to upend global currency dynamics. Creating trusted and transparent regulatory and licensing regimes will be key to building broader acceptance for the industry.
In Seoul's case, Lee's Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) and the opposition People Power Party (PPP) are pushing competing stablecoin bills in the National Assembly.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment