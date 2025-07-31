Azerbaijan's Electricity Exports Drop

Azerbaijan exported $38.6 million worth of electricity in the first half of 2025, marking a significant decline compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports, citing Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC).

