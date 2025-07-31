403
Southern Military Zone Intercepts Drone Smuggling Narcotics Into Jordan
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 31 (Petra) – An official military source at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army reported that the Southern Military Zone, in coordination with military security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, thwarted an attempt to smuggle narcotics using a drone on Thursday in its western area of responsibility.
The source noted that border guard forces monitored and tracked the drone before engaging in accordance with the established rules of engagement. The drone was successfully intercepted and brought down within Jordanian territory, and the seized contraband was handed over to the competent authorities.
The source reaffirmed that the Jordan Armed Forces remain steadfast and fully committed to preventing the infiltration of narcotics, safeguarding national security, and protecting citizens from the dangers posed by drug trafficking.
