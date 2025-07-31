403
Finland Expels Over 1,350 Foreigners in First Half of 2025
(MENAFN) In the first six months of 2025, Finnish authorities expelled over 1,350 foreign nationals from the country, marking a sharp 32% increase compared to the same timeframe last year, local media revealed on Thursday.
A Finnish broadcaster, referencing data from the USU news group, reported that the National Police Board's statistics show most deportees hailed from Estonia and Romania. However, specific information regarding the reasons for deportation—whether criminal activity, rejected asylum applications, or expired residence permits—was not disclosed.
Officials linked the uptick in removals to intensified enforcement of immigration regulations, a key priority under Prime Minister Petteri Orpo's government agenda. This push aims to tighten control over the country’s immigration system.
