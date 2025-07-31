403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S., South Korea Forge Stronger Military Alliance
(MENAFN) In their inaugural contact on Thursday, the defense chiefs of the United States and South Korea committed to reinforcing their military alliance, with a focus on countering threats from North Korea.
South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back and U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth agreed to expand cooperation on extended deterrence measures and naval capabilities, according to media.
This dialogue came shortly after Ahn assumed office last Friday. Notably, Hegseth had bypassed South Korea during his March tour of Asia-Pacific allies, which included Japan and the Philippines.
Meanwhile, speculation had circulated regarding a potential reduction of American military presence in South Korea, but the Pentagon dismissed the rumors, stating such claims were "not true.
I feel the heavy responsibility of further advancing the performance of the 70-year-old South Korea-US alliance," Ahn told Hegseth, describing the US-South Korea alliance as a "blood-forged" one.
Both officials agreed to continue close coordination, particularly in strengthening extended deterrence strategies and responding to "North Korean threats, such as its unlawful military cooperation with Russia."
"I hope to further deepen and develop the South Korea-US alliance into a future-oriented comprehensive strategic alliance," Ahn added.
Hegseth, in response, reaffirmed the United States' unwavering commitment to the "ironclad" defense of South Korea, media reported.
Ahn, who recently became the first civilian to lead South Korea’s defense ministry since 1961, previously stated during his confirmation hearings that President Lee Jae Myung’s administration aims to reclaim wartime operational control of South Korean forces from the United States.
South Korea remains one of the U.S.'s oldest military partners in Asia, hosting over 28,500 American troops—a long-standing source of contention with Pyongyang.
South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back and U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth agreed to expand cooperation on extended deterrence measures and naval capabilities, according to media.
This dialogue came shortly after Ahn assumed office last Friday. Notably, Hegseth had bypassed South Korea during his March tour of Asia-Pacific allies, which included Japan and the Philippines.
Meanwhile, speculation had circulated regarding a potential reduction of American military presence in South Korea, but the Pentagon dismissed the rumors, stating such claims were "not true.
I feel the heavy responsibility of further advancing the performance of the 70-year-old South Korea-US alliance," Ahn told Hegseth, describing the US-South Korea alliance as a "blood-forged" one.
Both officials agreed to continue close coordination, particularly in strengthening extended deterrence strategies and responding to "North Korean threats, such as its unlawful military cooperation with Russia."
"I hope to further deepen and develop the South Korea-US alliance into a future-oriented comprehensive strategic alliance," Ahn added.
Hegseth, in response, reaffirmed the United States' unwavering commitment to the "ironclad" defense of South Korea, media reported.
Ahn, who recently became the first civilian to lead South Korea’s defense ministry since 1961, previously stated during his confirmation hearings that President Lee Jae Myung’s administration aims to reclaim wartime operational control of South Korean forces from the United States.
South Korea remains one of the U.S.'s oldest military partners in Asia, hosting over 28,500 American troops—a long-standing source of contention with Pyongyang.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment