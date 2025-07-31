Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U.S., South Korea Forge Stronger Military Alliance


2025-07-31 05:38:12
(MENAFN) In their inaugural contact on Thursday, the defense chiefs of the United States and South Korea committed to reinforcing their military alliance, with a focus on countering threats from North Korea.

South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back and U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth agreed to expand cooperation on extended deterrence measures and naval capabilities, according to media.

This dialogue came shortly after Ahn assumed office last Friday. Notably, Hegseth had bypassed South Korea during his March tour of Asia-Pacific allies, which included Japan and the Philippines.

Meanwhile, speculation had circulated regarding a potential reduction of American military presence in South Korea, but the Pentagon dismissed the rumors, stating such claims were "not true.

I feel the heavy responsibility of further advancing the performance of the 70-year-old South Korea-US alliance," Ahn told Hegseth, describing the US-South Korea alliance as a "blood-forged" one.

Both officials agreed to continue close coordination, particularly in strengthening extended deterrence strategies and responding to "North Korean threats, such as its unlawful military cooperation with Russia."

"I hope to further deepen and develop the South Korea-US alliance into a future-oriented comprehensive strategic alliance," Ahn added.

Hegseth, in response, reaffirmed the United States' unwavering commitment to the "ironclad" defense of South Korea, media reported.

Ahn, who recently became the first civilian to lead South Korea’s defense ministry since 1961, previously stated during his confirmation hearings that President Lee Jae Myung’s administration aims to reclaim wartime operational control of South Korean forces from the United States.

South Korea remains one of the U.S.'s oldest military partners in Asia, hosting over 28,500 American troops—a long-standing source of contention with Pyongyang.

