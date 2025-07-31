403
FBI Director Finds Sensitive Trump, Russia Files
(MENAFN) FBI Director Kash Patel has reportedly come across several concealed bags holding a vast number of confidential records associated with the Trump-Russia inquiry, located in a secret chamber within the FBI's central office in Washington, according to individuals familiar with the situation who spoke to the media on Wednesday.
Among the materials supposedly discovered inside a secure sensitive compartmented information facility (SCIF) at the J. Edgar Hoover Building was a classified 29-page supplement to special counsel John Durham’s 2023 report — a document that has not been made available to the public.
This particular annex is believed to include a foreign intelligence alert suggesting that the FBI had plans to promote allegations of cooperation between President Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign and officials in the Russian government.
“Mere days after this intelligence was collected, the FBI launched Crossfire Hurricane,” a source stated, describing the intelligence as forecasting the bureau’s actions “with alarming specificity.”
According to the same source, the eventual disclosure of the document “will lend more credibility to the assertion that there was a coordinated plan inside the US government to help the Clinton campaign stir up controversy connecting Trump to Russia.”
Crossfire Hurricane, the FBI’s code name for its examination of supposed connections between Trump’s campaign and Russian figures, was sparked by the Steele Dossier — a collection of unverified claims regarding Trump’s possible ties to Russia, which was allegedly funded by Hillary Clinton’s campaign.
In 2023, US Department of Justice Special Counsel John Durham — designated to investigate how the Crossfire Hurricane probe began — determined that the FBI and DOJ had “failed to uphold their mission” by depending on prejudiced information in their surveillance of Trump.
