Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Imposes Tariffs on India Over Russian Trade

2025-07-31 05:07:23
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has declared that India will be subjected to a 25% duty along with extra penalties beginning Friday, citing New Delhi’s ongoing commercial interactions with Russia.

This development follows Trump’s ultimatum to Russia, granting it a ten-day window to establish a peace agreement with Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Trump addressed the matter through his Truth Social platform, remarking that “India is our friend” but emphasizing that the United States conducts “relatively little business with them.”

He also pointed out that despite the conflict in Ukraine, India has persisted in procuring arms and energy resources from Russia.

“All things not good! India will therefore be paying a tariff of 25%, plus a penalty for the above, starting on August first,” Trump stated.

Previously, Washington had enforced 26% levies on Indian exports back in March as a component of Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ initiative.

These measures applied to products such as aluminum, steel, and their derivatives, though they were briefly lifted afterward.

Officials in New Delhi have asserted that any trade arrangement with the US must emerge from a position of equality and strength, rejecting time-bound pressure tactics or the use of trade as a “negotiation tool.”

Earlier this week, Trump revised his timeframe for a Ukraine peace resolution—cutting it down from 50 days to just ten.

He warned that nations maintaining economic ties with Moscow could be hit with tariffs as high as 100% if Russia fails to negotiate a settlement with Kiev.

