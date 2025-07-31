403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Imposes Tariffs on India Over Russian Trade
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has declared that India will be subjected to a 25% duty along with extra penalties beginning Friday, citing New Delhi’s ongoing commercial interactions with Russia.
This development follows Trump’s ultimatum to Russia, granting it a ten-day window to establish a peace agreement with Ukraine.
On Wednesday, Trump addressed the matter through his Truth Social platform, remarking that “India is our friend” but emphasizing that the United States conducts “relatively little business with them.”
He also pointed out that despite the conflict in Ukraine, India has persisted in procuring arms and energy resources from Russia.
“All things not good! India will therefore be paying a tariff of 25%, plus a penalty for the above, starting on August first,” Trump stated.
Previously, Washington had enforced 26% levies on Indian exports back in March as a component of Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ initiative.
These measures applied to products such as aluminum, steel, and their derivatives, though they were briefly lifted afterward.
Officials in New Delhi have asserted that any trade arrangement with the US must emerge from a position of equality and strength, rejecting time-bound pressure tactics or the use of trade as a “negotiation tool.”
Earlier this week, Trump revised his timeframe for a Ukraine peace resolution—cutting it down from 50 days to just ten.
He warned that nations maintaining economic ties with Moscow could be hit with tariffs as high as 100% if Russia fails to negotiate a settlement with Kiev.
This development follows Trump’s ultimatum to Russia, granting it a ten-day window to establish a peace agreement with Ukraine.
On Wednesday, Trump addressed the matter through his Truth Social platform, remarking that “India is our friend” but emphasizing that the United States conducts “relatively little business with them.”
He also pointed out that despite the conflict in Ukraine, India has persisted in procuring arms and energy resources from Russia.
“All things not good! India will therefore be paying a tariff of 25%, plus a penalty for the above, starting on August first,” Trump stated.
Previously, Washington had enforced 26% levies on Indian exports back in March as a component of Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ initiative.
These measures applied to products such as aluminum, steel, and their derivatives, though they were briefly lifted afterward.
Officials in New Delhi have asserted that any trade arrangement with the US must emerge from a position of equality and strength, rejecting time-bound pressure tactics or the use of trade as a “negotiation tool.”
Earlier this week, Trump revised his timeframe for a Ukraine peace resolution—cutting it down from 50 days to just ten.
He warned that nations maintaining economic ties with Moscow could be hit with tariffs as high as 100% if Russia fails to negotiate a settlement with Kiev.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment