403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistan Unveils Cutting-Edge Remote Sensing Satellite from China
(MENAFN) Pakistan achieved a critical breakthrough in its space ambitions on Thursday by deploying a sophisticated remote sensing satellite from China’s Xichang Satellite Launch Center. This marks a pivotal step forward in expanding the country's space-based capabilities.
The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) detailed that the new satellite employs state-of-the-art imaging technology designed to enhance a variety of key national sectors. These include disaster response and agricultural oversight, aimed at improving the country’s resilience and productivity.
This mission represents Pakistan’s second foray into remote sensing satellites, following the initial launch of PRSS-1 in July 2018 from China’s Jiuquan Launch Site Center.
The addition of this satellite will dramatically upgrade SUPARCO’s ability to observe Earth, providing critical data to support precision farming techniques to increase crop yields, monitor infrastructure expansion and urban growth, and aid in comprehensive regional planning.
Moreover, the satellite will bolster disaster management by delivering early warnings for floods, landslides, and earthquakes. It will also monitor environmental changes such as glacier melting and deforestation, according to the official statement.
Beyond environmental and safety benefits, the satellite is expected to play a strategic role in Pakistan’s development projects. It will assist initiatives like the multi-billion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor by mapping transport routes and assessing geological hazards.
"Its data acquisition capabilities under various environmental conditions make it a vital asset for environmental monitoring and resource management," the statement emphasized.
The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) detailed that the new satellite employs state-of-the-art imaging technology designed to enhance a variety of key national sectors. These include disaster response and agricultural oversight, aimed at improving the country’s resilience and productivity.
This mission represents Pakistan’s second foray into remote sensing satellites, following the initial launch of PRSS-1 in July 2018 from China’s Jiuquan Launch Site Center.
The addition of this satellite will dramatically upgrade SUPARCO’s ability to observe Earth, providing critical data to support precision farming techniques to increase crop yields, monitor infrastructure expansion and urban growth, and aid in comprehensive regional planning.
Moreover, the satellite will bolster disaster management by delivering early warnings for floods, landslides, and earthquakes. It will also monitor environmental changes such as glacier melting and deforestation, according to the official statement.
Beyond environmental and safety benefits, the satellite is expected to play a strategic role in Pakistan’s development projects. It will assist initiatives like the multi-billion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor by mapping transport routes and assessing geological hazards.
"Its data acquisition capabilities under various environmental conditions make it a vital asset for environmental monitoring and resource management," the statement emphasized.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment