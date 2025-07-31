PR_Tarkett - 2025 Half Year Financial Report Available
The Financial report for the First half Fiscal 2025 is available online and filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).
This document is available on Tarkett's website, , under section“Investors”. It includes the condensed consolidated financial statements for the first half of Fiscal 2025, the First half activity report, the statement of responsibility for the First half financial report as well as the auditors' report on the limited review of the above-mentioned financial statements.
With a history of more than 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, generating turnover of € 3.3 billion in 2024. The Group has close to 12,000 employees, 24 R&D centers, 8 recycling centers and 35 production sites. Tarkett creates and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields, serving customers in over 100 countries. To build“The Way to Better Floors,” the Group is committed to circular economy and sustainability, in line with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design® approach. Tarkett is listed on the Euronext regulated market (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT)).
