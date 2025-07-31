Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAE Announces Fuel Prices: How Much Will A Full Tank Cost In August 2025?

2025-07-31 04:18:53
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

The UAE on Thursday, July 31, announced the fuel prices for the month of July 2025.

The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee has kept rates relatively unchanged for August. The approved fuel prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.

The new rates will apply from August 1 and are as follows:

PetrolAugustJuly
Super 98 Dh2.69 Dh2.7
Special 95 Dh2.57 Dh2.58
E-Plus 91 Dh2.50 Dh2.51

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in July will cost you a bit higher as last month.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

PetrolAugustJuly
Super 98 Dh137.19 Dh137.7
Special 95 Dh131.07 Dh131.58
E-Plus 91 Dh127.50 Dh128.01

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

PetrolAugustJuly
Super 98 Dh166.78 Dh167.4
Special 95 Dh159.34 Dh159.96
E-Plus 91 Dh155 Dh155.56

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

PetrolAugustJuly
Super 98 Dh199.06 Dh199.8
Special 95 Dh190.18 Dh190.92
E-Plus 91 Dh185 Dh185.74

