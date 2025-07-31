UAE Announces Fuel Prices: How Much Will A Full Tank Cost In August 2025?
|Super 98
|Dh2.69
|Dh2.7
|Special 95
|Dh2.57
|Dh2.58
|E-Plus 91
|Dh2.50
|Dh2.51
Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in July will cost you a bit higher as last month.
Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:Compact cars
Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres
|Super 98
|Dh137.19
|Dh137.7
|Special 95
|Dh131.07
|Dh131.58
|E-Plus 91
|Dh127.50
|Dh128.01
Sedan
Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres
|Super 98
|Dh166.78
|Dh167.4
|Special 95
|Dh159.34
|Dh159.96
|E-Plus 91
|Dh155
|Dh155.56
SUV
Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres
|Super 98
|Dh199.06
|Dh199.8
|Special 95
|Dh190.18
|Dh190.92
|E-Plus 91
|Dh185
|Dh185.74
Legal Disclaimer:
