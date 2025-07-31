Dubai: 24 Hours Paid Parking Around Mosques From August Free During Prayer Time

Around 2,100 parking spaces across 59 mosques in Dubai will now be managed and operated by Parkin Company.

Parking will be provided free of charge to worshippers for one hour during prayer time. And the rollout of 24-hour paid parking services around mosques is scheduled to begin in August.

These parking spaces will be designated as Zone M (standard) or Zone MP (premium) and, outside prayer hours, will be chargeable 24 hours a day, seven days a week. During prayer time, mosque visitors will be able to park for free for up to one hour. Of the 59 sites, 41 will be located in zone M and 18 will be located in zone MP.

M is a standard parking zone, costing Dh2 for half an hour and Dh4 for an hour. The premium parking tariff (MP) will cost Dh2 for half an hour and Dh4 for an hour during off-peak hours. MP will cost Dh3 for half an hour and Dh6 for an hour during peak hours.

Parkin Company, the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in Dubai, has signed a revenue-sharing agreement with the Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) to manage parking spaces around mosques in the emirate.

This partnership will contribute to expanding Parkin's total private parking portfolio to 20,800 spaces. In the future, the company said, there is potential to scale up this initiative to cover additional mosques that are part of IACAD's portfolio.

Based on the agreed commercial terms, this contract is expected to generate a modest profit that is not material in the context of Parkin's overall financial performance.

Reducing misuse of parking spaces

By the end of the first quarter of 2025, Parkin Company had a portfolio of approximately 209,000 paid parking spaces.

Parkin also operates around 19,000 developer-owned parking spaces through partnership agreements across the emirate and provides barrierless, ticketless parking on behalf of Majid Al Futtaim across two malls. Additional revenue streams include enforcement, the issuance of seasonal permits, parking reservations and other commercial activities.

Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, said this initiative will enable wider accessible parking while reducing misuse by non-visitors.

“We are targeting to introduce this measure during August and look forward to how this collaboration will enhance the worshipper experience, streamlining parking efficiency around mosques,” said Al Ali.

Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, director-general of the IACAD in Dubai, said this ushers in a new phase of mosque service improvements, enhancing the worshipper experience and elevating the quality of religious life across the emirate.