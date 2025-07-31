Bengal BJP In Favour Of Re-Nominating All Party Legislators In 2026 Assembly Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, July 31 (IANS) The West Bengal unit of the BJP is in favour of re-nominating all the party legislators for the Assembly elections in the state, scheduled next year.

However, the final decision will be made by the BJP's central leadership.

Currently, the BJP's tally in the 294-member state Assembly is 66.

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, BJP candidates got elected from 77 Assembly constituencies. However, over the last four years, the number reduced to 66 for two reasons: subsequent defeats of the BJP candidates in the successive bypolls and the shifting of some party legislators to the ruling Trinamool Congress camp.

A BJP state committee member said that the party's state leadership would request the central leadership to make a quick decision on the proposal for re-nomination of the 66 party legislators, so that they could be relieved from other organisational responsibilities and allowed to concentrate on their respective Assembly areas.

"The forthcoming festive season in West Bengal, starting with Durga Puja at the end of September this year, is the ideal time for any elected representative to get engaged in a more in-depth public relations exercise in their respective areas. So we expect our central leadership to convey to us their decision on the proposal for re-nomination for all the sitting party legislators before that," the state committee member said.

In case the central leadership agrees to the proposal for re-nomination for all the sitting party legislators, two of the five state general secretaries in the current state committee of the party in West Bengal will be relieved of their organisational responsibilities, as they are legislators.

Similarly, in case any of the three other state general secretaries get nominated in the 2026 Assembly polls, he will also be relieved of the organisational responsibilities.

"Things will be, to an extent, clear at the end of the four-day organisation session of the state unit of the BJP starting from Friday, which will be attended by all central observers of the party for West Bengal," the state committee member said.